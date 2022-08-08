ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura College to receive $62 million under AB 183 to build student housing

By Darleene Powells
Ventura College will receive more than $62 million to build student housing that will include over 300 beds in 95 units.

The funding comes from Assembly Bill 183, which approved more than $542 million for the construction of affordable student housing. All of Ventura County's community colleges received some funding through the bill — including $250,000 to Moorpark College and $249,000 to Oxnard College — but Ventura College received the most and will be just one of 11 of the state's 116 community colleges that will be able to offer student housing.

Ventura College put the $62 million toward building apartment-type student housing with more than 300 beds in 95 units. The housing project on Ventura College's campus is expected to break ground in 2023, and rental costs are projected to range from $400 to $900 a month — a far cry from the median gross rent of $1,854 in Ventura County.

"Access to affordable housing continues to be an issue that California must address," Assemblyman Steve Bennett said in a statement. "Students are particularly impacted, and in this year's state budget, we were able to direct funding to colleges and universities across the state to help address the impact. I know Ventura College's new housing will enable hardworking students access to a safe and affordable place to live.

District officials say 8% of Ventura College student experience housing insecurity, and that a recent study found local market costs have gone up an average of 4% annually.

