Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is having community paddle boarding today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed by a parent/guardian for anyone under age 18). Participants under 16 must have an adult in the water with them. Equipment is available for community use on a first-come, first-served basis and may be used in timed increments. All equipment and life vests are provided. All participants will be briefed on safety measures prior to using equipment. All use will be supervised by staff.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO