Times-Union Newspaper
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
John Lawrence Gullett
NORTH WEBSTER – John Lawrence Gullett, 79, of North Webster, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1943, in Warsaw, to James Russell and Frances Imogene Richwine Gullett. He was a lifetime area resident and resided in North Webster most of his life....
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. James enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, serving for three years. He was honorably...
Karen S. Michael
Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
JoLynn Smith
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. JoLynn was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Willard Gale and Betty Jane Zimmerman Smith. Her lifetime career was in working as a bookkeeper and...
John L. Gullett
NORTH WEBSTER – John L. Gullett, 79, North Webster, died Aug. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Jerry L. Helvey
Jerry L. Helvey, 75, of Wakarusa, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Wabash County, to Robert J. and Joline D. Cullers Helvey. Surviving are his siblings: Rebecca (Steve) Waymire, of Warsaw; Doug (Debbie) Helvey, of Wabash; nieces...
Public Occurrences 08.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
Conrad C. Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, of Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Conrad was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Ardice Anglin Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
Dillinger Raid IV Set For Sept. 10
He was here in 1934; now he’s back. On Sept. 10, the Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw. This year’s raid will feature a museum open house, craft vendors, food trucks, historic walking tours and a large collection of historic prewar automobiles. WIOE will also be on site doing remote broadcasts throughout the day.
Val Eugene McClish
SYRACUSE – Val Eugene McClish Sr., 74, Syracuse, died at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Goshen, to Eugene and Rosalie Irene Papke McClish. He served in the United States Armed Forces. No services are planned at this time....
Anita Rambaud
SYRACUSE – Anita Rambaud, of Metamora, Ill., formerly of Cromwell, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, at Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on May 4, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, to Dumitru and Eudocikia Haico Yelesanko. She was a treasurer for Delta High School in Muncie. She was a longtime member and was very active in the Grace Lutheran Church in Syracuse.
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Day 1 Of Murder Trial Includes Six Witnesses
Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Fire Marshal To Speak At Library Friday
Fire Marshal Fretz from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory will provide practical tips on how to use a fire extinguisher, along with safety tips for the home. This free event will be held at the Warsaw Community Public Library at 1 p.m. friday. Find more information for this event by calling...
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant
WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse
Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work
The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office To Get Autism Communication Boards
Tools to help the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office communicate with certain groups in the community was a topic of discussion during the Merit Board meeting Wednesday. Capt. Travis Marsh said KCSO received a call from the Autism Society of Indiana and the sheriff’s office is going to get some autism communication boards. It will help officers communicate with nonverbal autistic children.
