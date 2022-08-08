Read full article on original website
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. James enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, serving for three years. He was honorably...
Martha Jane Scantlen
Martha Jane Scantlen, a resident of Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, passed away at 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Elkhart, to John and Isabel Hardy Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class...
Karen S. Michael
Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
Conrad C. Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, of Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Conrad was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Ardice Anglin Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
Kenneth Eugene Foltz
MILFORD – Kenneth Eugene Foltz, age 64, of Milford, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 1957, the son Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. Miller Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green.
Dorothy Mae Brown
Dorothy Mae Brown, 95, of Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Dorothy was born in Rensselaer on Sept. 15, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Bertha Pollex Fleck. She graduated from Laketon High School with the Class of ’44 and on Oct. 4, 1946, Dorothy married Alton Brown in Wabash; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1989, after 42 years of marriage.
Public Occurrences 08.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
Jerry L. Helvey
Jerry L. Helvey, 75, of Wakarusa, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Wabash County, to Robert J. and Joline D. Cullers Helvey. Surviving are his siblings: Rebecca (Steve) Waymire, of Warsaw; Doug (Debbie) Helvey, of Wabash; nieces...
Dillinger Raid IV Set For Sept. 10
He was here in 1934; now he’s back. On Sept. 10, the Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw. This year’s raid will feature a museum open house, craft vendors, food trucks, historic walking tours and a large collection of historic prewar automobiles. WIOE will also be on site doing remote broadcasts throughout the day.
John L. Gullett
NORTH WEBSTER – John L. Gullett, 79, North Webster, died Aug. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Ned A. Heighway
AKRON – Ned A. Heighway, 78, of Akron, passed surrounded by his family at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Ned was born on April 21, 1944, in Rochester, to the late Robert O. and Ruth Eleanor Hamilton Heighway. Ned was married on June 20, 1965, in Rochester, to Linda L. Severns; she survives.
Anita Rambaud
SYRACUSE – Anita Rambaud, of Metamora, Ill., formerly of Cromwell, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, at Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on May 4, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, to Dumitru and Eudocikia Haico Yelesanko. She was a treasurer for Delta High School in Muncie. She was a longtime member and was very active in the Grace Lutheran Church in Syracuse.
Val Eugene McClish
SYRACUSE – Val Eugene McClish Sr., 74, Syracuse, died at 2:33 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Feb. 14, 1948, in Goshen, to Eugene and Rosalie Irene Papke McClish. He served in the United States Armed Forces. No services are planned at this time....
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Day 1 Of Murder Trial Includes Six Witnesses
Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Valley School Board To Hear Indiana College Core Announcement Monday
AKRON – At Monday’s Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting, Tippecanoe Valley High School Principal Brandon Kresca will make an announcement regarding Indiana College Core. The Indiana College Core was developed by public institutions in Indiana in response to Senate Enrolled Act 182-2012. It allows a student, who satisfactorily...
Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work
The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
Demolished Property Topic At Milford Council
MILFORD - The property at 410 W. Catherine St. that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council. Town attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the Council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
