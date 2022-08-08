ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Alleghany County, NC
City
Piney Creek, NC
City
Sparta, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
City
Lansing, NC
City
West Jefferson, NC
telecompetitor.com

NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties

Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTV

North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
wvtf.org

As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on

Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
explorecaldwell.com

Fishing Trips, Lenoir, NC

The Lenoir area is a great place to spend time fishing. There are many great spots to fish here in the Lenoir, North Carolina area! If you’re an avid fisherman and you’re planning to visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you won’t be disappointed in the fishing you experience. The clear waters that surround the Lenoir area entice many people to take fishing trips here, and you can try fishing at one of the state parks, ponds, lakes, streams, reservoirs, and other spots when you visit.
LENOIR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Wind Gust#National Weather Service#Last Updated#Noaa#Max#Mph
Mount Airy News

Dual fatality in 601 logging truck accident

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a fatal traffic accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Chandler Road off of US Highway 601. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern has provided an update. He confirmed that the accident involved both a logging truck and...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

2 people dead after a crash on Highway 601 in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead following a crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 601, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. State Troopers arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m. and found April Hill, 42, and a child fatally injured. Both died on the scene. According...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
wataugaonline.com

Local road reopens after being closed for bridge work

Winkler's Creek Road in Boone is back open as of today. A section of the road had been closed as NCDOT crews removed the existing deck, beams and handrail before repairing the substructure and replacing the beams, deck and handrail. NCDOT crews completed rehabilitation nine days earlier than expected. Photo:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
country1037fm.com

The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina

There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

The most powerful Hurricane in North Carolina: The history and aftermath of the largest Hurricane in North Carolina History

What was the most powerful hurricane to hit North Carolina? There have been a handful of powerful tropical storms that have passed through the state, but North Carolinians are resilient and are great at preparing for big storms. Ok, so bread and milk might sometimes be sparse though. So what is the most powerful hurricane in North Carolina history? You might be surprised…
ENVIRONMENT
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WCNC

Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy