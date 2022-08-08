Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Avery County, NC at 1222 pm EDT, Aug 10th 2022
At 1221 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Rominger, or. near Beech Mountain, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this. storm. Locations impacted include…. Boone…. Blowing Rock…. Beech Mountain…. Foscoe…. Sugar Grove. Locally heavy rain will...
WYFF4.com
Cooler temperatures on the way this weekend in the Upstate, Western North Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another hot and muggy day on tap Tuesday with pop-up isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. But wait, there is good news. A cooldown is on the way this weekend. (Watch your detailed forecast in the video above) The cooldown is thanks to a frontal...
wataugaonline.com
Communicable Disease Update for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga – Friday August 5, 2022
In order to provide the community with education and awareness surrounding the state of communicable diseases in Alleghany, Ashe & Watauga the COVID-19 Situation Updates will expand to include other communicable diseases in addition to COVID-19. These reports will be published monthly on the first Friday.
North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's beaches could be filled with bacteria and it's all due to aging infrastructure. say they're seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in the ocean water. It's because several coastal cities are dealing with high tide issues. The tide sends saltwater into nearby storm drains,...
telecompetitor.com
NorthState Extends Fiber Reach into Two North Carolina Counties
Regional operator NorthState is expanding its reach and building an all-fiber broadband network to serve 38,000 addresses in Forsyth and Randolph counties, North Carolina, the company announced today. The project will reach 23,000 addresses in underserved Forsyth County areas of Bethania, Lewisville and Winston-Salem. In Randolph County, the project will...
WBTV
North Wilkesboro Speedway cancels event due to supply chain issues
WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Due to supply chain issues and race tire shortage, the North Wilkesboro Speedway has canceled one of its events this month. The Racetrack Revival event scheduled for Aug. 19-20 has been canceled and all fans who purchased tickets, pit passes or camping spots will automatically receive a full refund.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
explorecaldwell.com
Fishing Trips, Lenoir, NC
The Lenoir area is a great place to spend time fishing. There are many great spots to fish here in the Lenoir, North Carolina area! If you’re an avid fisherman and you’re planning to visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you won’t be disappointed in the fishing you experience. The clear waters that surround the Lenoir area entice many people to take fishing trips here, and you can try fishing at one of the state parks, ponds, lakes, streams, reservoirs, and other spots when you visit.
Mount Airy News
Dual fatality in 601 logging truck accident
The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported a fatal traffic accident occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of Chandler Road off of US Highway 601. Surry County Emergency Management Director Eric Southern has provided an update. He confirmed that the accident involved both a logging truck and...
WXII 12
2 people dead after a crash on Highway 601 in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are dead following a crash early Wednesday morning on Highway 601, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. State Troopers arrived on the scene at 5:47 a.m. and found April Hill, 42, and a child fatally injured. Both died on the scene. According...
thefabricator.com
Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina
Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
wataugaonline.com
Local road reopens after being closed for bridge work
Winkler's Creek Road in Boone is back open as of today. A section of the road had been closed as NCDOT crews removed the existing deck, beams and handrail before repairing the substructure and replacing the beams, deck and handrail. NCDOT crews completed rehabilitation nine days earlier than expected. Photo:...
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WLOS.com
COVID-19 State of Emergency ending soon in NC, but response will continue as cases ramp up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina's COVID-19 State of Emergency, which has been ongoing for 29 months, will end on Aug. 15. It was first declared in March 2020. However, the end of the state of emergency hardly means the pandemic -- or the state's ability to respond to it -- is over.
WRAL
The most powerful Hurricane in North Carolina: The history and aftermath of the largest Hurricane in North Carolina History
What was the most powerful hurricane to hit North Carolina? There have been a handful of powerful tropical storms that have passed through the state, but North Carolinians are resilient and are great at preparing for big storms. Ok, so bread and milk might sometimes be sparse though. So what is the most powerful hurricane in North Carolina history? You might be surprised…
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
Surry County woman finds silver lining at Tiny Tigers Rescue
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amber Arnder is naturally drawn to a cat in need. “I can’t turn away. I won’t turn away,” she said. Seven years ago, she fostered and adopted a cat named Josiah through Tiny Tigers Rescue who is believed to have been attacked by a coyote. “Once I came to pick […]
Help! North Carolina sheriff’s office seeking name recommendations for newest pup
The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help naming their newest employee, an 11-week-old German Shepherd, 'Puppy Doe.'
