Analysis-Bruised by a valuation freefall, payments companies brace for MA
LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Battered by a near 50% plunge in its shares over the last 12 months, Nexi (NEXII.MI), Europe's biggest payments processor, has not gone unnoticed.
Chasing green goals, corporations push car fleet managers toward EVs
MACCLESFIELD, England, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Large corporations are jumping on the "green" bandwagon left and right, which in turn is pushing firms that lease and manage car fleets to convert to electric vehicles (EVs) faster than they had ever thought possible.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
Johnson & Johnson to end global sales of talc-based baby powder in 2023
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced it will no longer sell its talc-based baby power in 2023 following thousands of lawsuits that claim the product causes cancer. The company announced its decision to end global talc-based baby powder sales on Thursday, saying it plans to...
Asian stocks mixed and European futures flat on rate hike worries
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were mixed and the yen fell on Friday, capping off a back-and-forth week that saw investors split on how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation.
