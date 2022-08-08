Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Community Paddle Boarding Today
Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department is having community paddle boarding today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pike Lake beach. No registration is required. An annual waiver and rules sheet must be signed by each participant (must be signed by a parent/guardian for anyone under age 18). Participants under 16 must have an adult in the water with them. Equipment is available for community use on a first-come, first-served basis and may be used in timed increments. All equipment and life vests are provided. All participants will be briefed on safety measures prior to using equipment. All use will be supervised by staff.
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley School Board To Hear Indiana College Core Announcement Monday
AKRON – At Monday’s Tippecanoe Valley School Board meeting, Tippecanoe Valley High School Principal Brandon Kresca will make an announcement regarding Indiana College Core. The Indiana College Core was developed by public institutions in Indiana in response to Senate Enrolled Act 182-2012. It allows a student, who satisfactorily...
Times-Union Newspaper
Martha Jane Scantlen
Martha Jane Scantlen, a resident of Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, passed away at 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Elkhart, to John and Isabel Hardy Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant
WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Schools To Formally Begin Looking At Combining 2 Middle Schools
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Schools will formally begin looking at combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. During the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer said last week he sent out a newsletter to all Wawasee families to give them a heads-up on the issue. “We have...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth Eugene Foltz
MILFORD – Kenneth Eugene Foltz, age 64, of Milford, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 1957, the son Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. Miller Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green.
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee School Officials Says School Safety A Priority
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Community Schools began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. The night before, the Wawasee School Board heard a safety report from Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer, Wawasee High School Assistant Principal Steve Perek and Syracuse Police Department officer Joe Leach. “One of the things that’s been a hot...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
Times-Union Newspaper
Dillinger Raid IV Set For Sept. 10
He was here in 1934; now he’s back. On Sept. 10, the Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw. This year’s raid will feature a museum open house, craft vendors, food trucks, historic walking tours and a large collection of historic prewar automobiles. WIOE will also be on site doing remote broadcasts throughout the day.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Announces Free All-Sports Passes for Students
Warsaw - Warsaw Community Schools is pleased to announce a five-year partnership with SYM Financial Advisors to cover the cost of all-sport passes for all 9th-12th grade Warsaw Community High School students. In celebration of the partnership, The Warsaw Tiger cheer block will be identified as the “SYM Zone.” Students can look for the orange SYM Zone logo at all regular home athletic events, including basketball and football games.
Times-Union Newspaper
Conrad C. Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, of Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Conrad was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Ardice Anglin Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw School Board Hears Safety Update
School safety was a topic of discussion during the Warsaw School Board meeting Tuesday. Dr. David Robertson, assistant superintendent of elementary education, highlighted some of the work Warsaw Community Schools did over the summer in regards to school safety. He said the summer did start off with a countywide tabletop...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dorothy Mae Brown
Dorothy Mae Brown, 95, of Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Dorothy was born in Rensselaer on Sept. 15, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Bertha Pollex Fleck. She graduated from Laketon High School with the Class of ’44 and on Oct. 4, 1946, Dorothy married Alton Brown in Wabash; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1989, after 42 years of marriage.
abc57.com
Large fire at business on S.R. 2
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Crews responded to the scene of a large fire in the 23000 block of S.R. 2 on Thursday morning. A call came in reporting the fire at 9:34 a.m. at Weller Auto Parts. According to investigators, an employee was cutting parts off of a car when...
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
