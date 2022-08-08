ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Times-Union Newspaper

Karen S. Michael

Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

James Daniel Ramsey

James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. James enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, serving for three years. He was honorably...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Boyd A. Blue

MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
MENTONE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Conrad C. Forks

Conrad C. Forks, 88, of Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Conrad was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Ardice Anglin Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kenneth Eugene Foltz

MILFORD – Kenneth Eugene Foltz, age 64, of Milford, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 1957, the son Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. Miller Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green.
MILFORD, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dillinger Raid IV Set For Sept. 10

He was here in 1934; now he’s back. On Sept. 10, the Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw. This year’s raid will feature a museum open house, craft vendors, food trucks, historic walking tours and a large collection of historic prewar automobiles. WIOE will also be on site doing remote broadcasts throughout the day.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Martha Jane Scantlen

Martha Jane Scantlen, a resident of Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, passed away at 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Elkhart, to John and Isabel Hardy Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dorothy Mae Brown

Dorothy Mae Brown, 95, of Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Dorothy was born in Rensselaer on Sept. 15, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Bertha Pollex Fleck. She graduated from Laketon High School with the Class of ’44 and on Oct. 4, 1946, Dorothy married Alton Brown in Wabash; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1989, after 42 years of marriage.
PIERCETON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Jerry L. Helvey

Jerry L. Helvey, 75, of Wakarusa, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Wabash County, to Robert J. and Joline D. Cullers Helvey. Surviving are his siblings: Rebecca (Steve) Waymire, of Warsaw; Doug (Debbie) Helvey, of Wabash; nieces...
WAKARUSA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

JoLynn Smith

JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. JoLynn was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Willard Gale and Betty Jane Zimmerman Smith. Her lifetime career was in working as a bookkeeper and...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant

WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

John L. Gullett

NORTH WEBSTER – John L. Gullett, 79, North Webster, died Aug. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Summer Concert Series Friday

High Life, a jazz and rhythm band, will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park Plaza as part of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series. The concert is free. Performances are made possible by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Indiana Arts...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Round Barn Opry Perform Saturday

AKRON - The Round Barn Opry will be playing a free, family friendly concert on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. The public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket...
AKRON, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements

SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Classic Music Series Second Concert Is Saturday At Warsaw Church

The second concert in the community classical music series will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church sanctuary. This concert features musicians from the Presbyterian Church: Dawn Engler and Judy Becker, flute; Marty Becky, trumpet; Ben Essick, saxophone; John Meulink, French horn; Steve Stauffer, trombone; Judie Meulink and Sharon Burke, piano.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 08.12.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Anita Rambaud

SYRACUSE – Anita Rambaud, of Metamora, Ill., formerly of Cromwell, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, at Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on May 4, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, to Dumitru and Eudocikia Haico Yelesanko. She was a treasurer for Delta High School in Muncie. She was a longtime member and was very active in the Grace Lutheran Church in Syracuse.
METAMORA, IL
Times-Union Newspaper

City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person

Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Demolished Property Topic At Milford Council

MILFORD - The property at 410 W. Catherine St. that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council. Town attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the Council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
MILFORD, IN

