Times-Union Newspaper
Karen S. Michael
Karen S. Michael, of Silver Lake, passed away unexpectedly at Parkview Randallia in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the age of 58. Born in East Chicago on Jan. 6, 1964, she was the daughter of Joseph and Judy Michael. Karen was a spitfire and made friends with everyone, interacting with others using her own sign language. Her favorite thing to do was make necklaces with her beads. Her collection grew overtime having many different necklaces that she wore.
Times-Union Newspaper
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. James enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, serving for three years. He was honorably...
Times-Union Newspaper
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
Times-Union Newspaper
Conrad C. Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, of Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Conrad was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Ardice Anglin Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kenneth Eugene Foltz
MILFORD – Kenneth Eugene Foltz, age 64, of Milford, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. He was born on Sept. 23, 1957, the son Edward E. Sr. and Marjorie E. Miller Foltz. On Nov. 12, 1976, he married Cathy Fribley in Etna Green.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dillinger Raid IV Set For Sept. 10
He was here in 1934; now he’s back. On Sept. 10, the Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw. This year’s raid will feature a museum open house, craft vendors, food trucks, historic walking tours and a large collection of historic prewar automobiles. WIOE will also be on site doing remote broadcasts throughout the day.
Times-Union Newspaper
Martha Jane Scantlen
Martha Jane Scantlen, a resident of Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, passed away at 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Elkhart, to John and Isabel Hardy Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class...
Times-Union Newspaper
Dorothy Mae Brown
Dorothy Mae Brown, 95, of Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Dorothy was born in Rensselaer on Sept. 15, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Bertha Pollex Fleck. She graduated from Laketon High School with the Class of ’44 and on Oct. 4, 1946, Dorothy married Alton Brown in Wabash; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1989, after 42 years of marriage.
Times-Union Newspaper
Jerry L. Helvey
Jerry L. Helvey, 75, of Wakarusa, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born Nov. 23, 1946, in Wabash County, to Robert J. and Joline D. Cullers Helvey. Surviving are his siblings: Rebecca (Steve) Waymire, of Warsaw; Doug (Debbie) Helvey, of Wabash; nieces...
Times-Union Newspaper
JoLynn Smith
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. JoLynn was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Willard Gale and Betty Jane Zimmerman Smith. Her lifetime career was in working as a bookkeeper and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace’s Morgan Library Awarded $17,000 ARPA Grant
WINONA LAKE – The Morgan Library at Grace College & Seminary recently received a $17,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library. The money was given in support of the library’s latest project, “Connecting...
Times-Union Newspaper
John L. Gullett
NORTH WEBSTER – John L. Gullett, 79, North Webster, died Aug. 10, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Summer Concert Series Friday
High Life, a jazz and rhythm band, will perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Central Park Plaza as part of the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Summer Concert Series. The concert is free. Performances are made possible by the Kosciusko County Community Foundation and the Indiana Arts...
Times-Union Newspaper
Round Barn Opry Perform Saturday
AKRON - The Round Barn Opry will be playing a free, family friendly concert on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Akron's Community Park in downtown Akron for Second Saturdays - Music in Akron's Community Park. The public is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket...
Times-Union Newspaper
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Times-Union Newspaper
Classic Music Series Second Concert Is Saturday At Warsaw Church
The second concert in the community classical music series will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church sanctuary. This concert features musicians from the Presbyterian Church: Dawn Engler and Judy Becker, flute; Marty Becky, trumpet; Ben Essick, saxophone; John Meulink, French horn; Steve Stauffer, trombone; Judie Meulink and Sharon Burke, piano.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 08.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
Times-Union Newspaper
Anita Rambaud
SYRACUSE – Anita Rambaud, of Metamora, Ill., formerly of Cromwell, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022, at Snyder Village in Metamora. She was born on May 4, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, to Dumitru and Eudocikia Haico Yelesanko. She was a treasurer for Delta High School in Muncie. She was a longtime member and was very active in the Grace Lutheran Church in Syracuse.
Times-Union Newspaper
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
Times-Union Newspaper
Demolished Property Topic At Milford Council
MILFORD - The property at 410 W. Catherine St. that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council. Town attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the Council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
