Schuck on a Truck: Truman State offensive coordinator Jason Killday discusses start of fall camp

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
ktvo.com
Kirksville area man adds $5,000 to reward for murder suspect's capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward to catch a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville is now up to $10,000. A resident who lives on the Adair County road where a Kirksville man was murdered last month is offering to match a $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.
kttn.com
Albany man ejected from ATV flown to Columbia hospital with serious injuries
A resident of Albany received serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday night in Shelby County. Forty-three-year-old James Gordon was taken by an ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon and then flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Gordon lost control of the ATV...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
ktvo.com
Officers find rifle believed to have been stolen by wanted Adair County murder suspect
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators searching for a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville have located a rifle they believe the fugitive stole during a recent burglary. On Wednesday, Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that law enforcement received a tip Tuesday from an acquaintance of Jesse Rongey about where they might find a .270 rifle stolen recently from a cabin west of Kirksville.
northwestmoinfo.com
Albany Man Seriously Injured in ATV Accident
CLARENCE, MO – An Albany man was seriously injured in an ATV accident in Shelby County last night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 43-year old James Gordon lost control of the ATV on Old Highway 36 in Clarence around 9:45 Tuesday night. The ATV overturned ejecting Gordon. He was taken to University Hospital by helicopter.
ktvo.com
Change of venue granted in Adair County commissioner's theft case
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Second District Adair County Commissioner Mark Thompson is facing two misdemeanor counts involving two separate alleged thefts of political campaign signs. On Wednesday, Judge Corey Ray Moon heard Thompson's request for a change of venue in one of those cases. The request was granted, and that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two women charged after allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Moberly Correctional Center
Two women are facing drug charges after they allegedly tried to bring in K2 and Suboxone into the Moberly Correctional Center. The post Two women charged after allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Moberly Correctional Center appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
Comments / 0