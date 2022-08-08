A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover accident July 30th outside Moses Lake and The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking as previously reported.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO