ncwlife.com
AppleSox pounce on NorthPaws with big night for Ponce
The AppleSox will play for the West Coast League’s North Division Championship after blasting Kamloops last night 17-to-2…. The NorthPaws got an early 1-nothing lead in the first, but Wenatchee countered with 4-runs in the bottom of the first and played add-on from there…. All nine starters in Wenatchee’s...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee pool's Doggie Paddle Swim is Saturday
The annual Doggie Paddle Swim returns to the Wenatchee City Pool this Saturday. From 5 to 8 p.m., people are invited to bring their dogs, with proof of rabies vaccination to the pool for a swim as the facility prepares to close for the season. The cost is $5 for...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 11th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover accident July 30th outside Moses Lake and The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking as previously reported.
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth-based lumber and hardware store to open in Ephrata
EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000. Ephrata's newest...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Washington
These historic lottery wins were worth hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions.
kpq.com
Wenatchee, NCW See Break in Excessive Heat
North Central Washington is catching a break in the weather as what started as an excessive heat warning Monday has turned into just a heat advisory today. Meteorologist Daniel Butler with the National Weather Service says the change is connected to the sun being blocked. "The cloud cover can alter...
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
ncwlife.com
Kayaker from Redmond drowns in the Wenatchee River
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man from Redmond drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River, downstream from Leavenworth near the KOA Campground. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the victim on Tuesday as Tristen Manalo, who was kayaking the river Sunday afternoon when he became separated from his craft. Sheriff’s deputies said Manalo was not wearing a life jacket.
ncwlife.com
Suicide awareness campaigners bring memorial bus through Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — A personal tragedy sent Cory Richez on a journey that’s now crossed 32 states since it began in spring of 2021. Cory and his wife Kelly travel in the Suicide Awareness Bus, a rolling memorial to those who’ve lost their lives to that epidemic. On Tuesday, the bus rolled into Wenatchee for a one-night stay, inviting locals to visit the vehicle and share their own stories of loss.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
qvpr.com
Cortes brothers go all-in on business move to George
July 21 was a big day for a small business. It was the day brothers Orlando Cortes, 33, and George Cortes, 30, finished moving their Bros Auto Clinic out of the shop in Quincy where they had worked hard for more than nine years. Not skipping a beat, the two...
ncwlife.com
People involved in rollover accident near Moses Lake identified
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people injured in a rollover wreck July 30 outside Moses Lake, including a 22-year-old Quincy man who was killed in the wreck. Armando D. Lopez, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. All four people were ejected when the...
ncwlife.com
Two fires near Lake Wenatchee reportedly started by lightning strikes
Lightning strikes high on mountainsides in the Lake Wenatchee area apparently ignited at least two wildfires that were spotted early this morning. The first fire was reported at 5:53 a.m. on Irving Peak and shortly after the fire had grown to more than an acre in size. At 6:17 a...
ncwlife.com
Leavenworth group looking for new handbell ringers
If you’ve ever thought about being a handbell ringer, now may be your chance. Leavenworth’s Marlin Handbell Ringers are looking for some new ringers. The nonprofit music group that has been promoting Leavenworth’s Bavarian Village since 1979, will hold a “Read and Ring” Monday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
ncwlife.com
Man killed after dirt bike collides with car outside Moses Lake
A Moses Lake-area man was killed after the dirt bike he was riding Monday morning collided with a vehicle. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said about 8:35 a.m. Don Palmen failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast just outside Moses Lake and his Husqvarna FC450 collided with a Ford Escape that was southbound on Moon Drive.
horseandrider.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
q13fox.com
Wildfire burns 1,200 acres near Palisades
A new wildfire is burning in Central Washington. It's charred close to 1,200 acres near Waterville. People living there have been ordered to evacuate.
ifiberone.com
Local roller skate rink owner turn to community for help over hot weather-related issues
After reviving Soap Lake's longtime roller-skating rink last fall, the arena's new owners say some unforeseen challenges associated with the building are prompting a call for help. Hollywood Roll is owned by Chuck and Raquel Walsh. "Unfortunately, due to the extreme heat in Eastern Washington, we’ve had issues with the...
kpq.com
Douglas County “Mohr Fire” Triples In Size to 3,600 Acres
The Mohr Fire northeast of Palisades has tripled in size from overnight and now covers 3,600 acres. There are also Level 1 Evacuation notices for Wagon Road and Palisades Road from Wagon Road to the Grant County line. Fire is approx. 3600 acres. UPDATE 2AM Wednesday. State fire assistance is...
