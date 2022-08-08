Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off
The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WFMJ.com
'Lugnut Louie' remembered by Stoneboro community
A Mercer county community is mourning the death of a local business owner who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday. A small memorial of flowers and messages sit outside Lugnut Customs service station in Stoneboro. Lewis Isenberg turned an old Oldsmobile dealership into a bike ship back in...
erienewsnow.com
“Cents For St Susan’s” Collects Over $26,000 In This Year’s Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A months long campaign to raise money for Jamestown’s Saint Susan’s Center concluded today, raising over $26,000 dollars to help fund the soup kitchen. Kicking off earlier in the year, the “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign is one of their major...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Fair Kicks Off First Full Night of Fun
The first full day of the Warren County Fair is underway, with all sorts of activities and food to enjoy. At the fairgrounds tonight, there will be ATV and drag races, tractor trivia, and a milk chugging contest. The Midway is open until 10, so you can grab your favorite...
Erie makes list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie
Erie has made the list of charming small towns on Lake Erie. The list of 11 locations was put together by Worldatlas.com who calls them “places you will not want to skip.” According to World Atlas, with a population of under 100,000 Erie “preserves some of the quieter essences” of the list’s theme. Among the […]
wesb.com
“Save Bradford Hospital” Group Holds Meeting
“Save Bradford Hospital” held a meeting at the Bradford Area Public Library Wednesday night. One of the groups founders Betsy Costello mentioned that the group would be issuing “three demands” to Kaleida Health in a future meeting with them. The demands are that surgical services at BRMC be reinstated, that there are attended beds at the hospital, and the return of an ICU.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for Tall Ships Erie
As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
eriereader.com
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Erie Youth Program Received Large Donation from the Rotary Club of Erie
The Rotary Club of Erie announced that they are giving donating to a local Erie youth program. Character: Be About It received a $10,000 donation to help them continue their mission of teaching the importance of character traits to children. Students from grades K-8, are educated by trained law enforcement...
erienewsnow.com
New Pay Scale At Waldameer Park & Water World Attracted Many New Employees
Over 600 people are employed at the Amusement Park this Summer. Many High School or College students filled out applications in the Spring. They heard about the new pay scale at Waldameer Park and Water World and applied. Under the new wage scale, anyone age 17 or over starts at...
New bagel shop opens in Flagship City Food Hall
A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening. One of the employees said that the […]
Aircraft to drop rabies vaccines on western Erie County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Rabies prevention efforts will be focused on raccoons over the next few weeks in Erie County. Throughout western Erie County, the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is planning to distribute baits with rabies vaccines. The vaccine baits will be dropped from low-flying aircraft into a 16-mile area that includes Albion, Springfield, […]
wesb.com
Council Hears Request to Name Elm Street Bridge After Veteran
A man submitted a request to memorialize a veteran with the Elm Street bridge at Tuesday’s Bradford City Council meeting. Ken DuBois, the man presenting the petition, was the next-door neighbor of James Oxley who gave his life in the battle of Quang Tri Provence in the Vietnam War and requested that Oxley be memorialized through signage and poles on the bridge with the 55th anniversary of his passing approaching.
erienewsnow.com
Experimental Aircraft Association Brings Historic Aircraft to Erie
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is in Erie showcasing the first-ever mass-produced airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT. The Ford Tri-Motor flew for the first time in December 1928, making it nearly 100 years old. However, the plane is one of eight planes that are still considered airworthy, and only 18...
erienewsnow.com
Ronald R. Martin Featured On Vietnam Reflections
Sandy Pietrzak will never forget November 17, 1965. It was the day her older brother, Ronald R. Martin was killed in Vietnam. Martin was the first person from Erie killed in action. Trying to deal with the death of her brother, took Sandy down a very dark road. She told...
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood
Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
Comments / 0