Deadline

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Queens And Team Reveal Why Season 14 Was The Most Emotional Ever – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There’s always plenty of fun to be had on RuPaul’s Drag Race, but Season 14 of the VH1 show was a standout because of the emotional moments. And there were many. From Jasmine Kennedie coming out as a trans woman to Willow Pill’s frankness about battling a rare chronic illness, the latest season of the reality competition that earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Competition Show was really about “the tenacity of the human spirit,” judge and senior producer Michelle Visage says. “That’s the beauty of RuPaul’s Drag Race. It is a safe space for...
ETOnline.com

Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why

Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
disneydining.com

Disney Makes MAJOR ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announcement

For 16 years, fans tuned into ABC to watch some of their favorite stars dance with some amazing professionals. Dancing With the Stars premiered on June 1, 2005, and made names like Derek Hough Cheryl Burke, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy household names. Every year the celebrities got better and fans were able to watch people like Billy Ray Cyrus, David Hasselhoff, Kim Kardashian, and Bill Nye the Science Guy break it down on the dance floor. For 15 years, the show was hosted by America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron, until he and cohost Erin Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks for Season 16.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Says ‘AGT’ Act’s Jolene-Inspired Performance ‘Blew the Roof Off’ the Theater

Count Henry Winkler as a member of Chapel Hart’s growing fan base after Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent. If you didn’t watch the most recent AGT, Chapel Hart is a three-woman country group. They used Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as an inspiration for an original song called “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Their performance wowed everyone who watched, from the four judges, to the host, to the audience inside the theater and watching at home.
NASHVILLE, TN
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show

Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
