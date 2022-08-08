Read full article on original website
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
Erykah Badu is the queen of many things. It appears as if twerking isn't one of them. Well, depending on who you ask.
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a variety of colorful wigs, but her latest purple look might be one of our favorites yet. Though recently the Hot Girl Coach got rid of all her posts on Instagram and changed her display picture — which has led fans to speculate a new album is on the horizon — Megan is continuing to serve looks on the 'gram. You just have to know where to find them.
Pardison Fontaine took to Twitter earlier this week to further explain his commentary on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he’d like to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. Johnson posted a video of himself on Instagram on Aug. 6 answering animal-related …
If you're wondering when Megan Thee Stallion is going to drop some new music, the rapper says "it's almost that time." To hype fans for what's to come, she dropped a cinematic teaser titled "Traumazine." Set at a funeral, the trailer captures Meg donning all black as she first walks...
Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
Megan Thee Stallion has released her second studio album, Traumazine, the Houston rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s Good News. It includes a number of singles that have come out over the last few months: “Plan B,” the Dua Lipa team-up “Sweetest Pie,” and the Future collab “Pressurelicious.”
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
Megan Thee Stallion is in a somber mood in the new teaser video for her anticipated album which fans have speculated will be titled Traumazine. In the 19-second clip set to an ominous piano track, we see a group of faceless figures at a funeral, with a black-veil-wearing woman — who appears to be Meg — walking slowly to a casket, on which she lays a single black rose.
J.I.D’s new track “Dance Now” has arrived. The track, featuring production by Christo, sees J.I.D enlisting the repeatedly proven guest vocal prowess of Kenny Mason and Foushee. Stream “Dance Now” below via Spotify and/or listen via your preferred streaming service here. On Tuesday, the track’s...
South Florida’s Trapland Pat taps Rick Ross for the remix of his 2021 viral hit “Big Business.”. The new rendition arrives with a Jolo-shot music video that sees the rappers link up in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. “You don’t know what I’ve been through/Taking chances for advances...
Award-winning R&B singer Ari Lennox is about to bless our ears with new music! On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Shea Butter Baby," singer informed followers on Twitter that her new album is finally done. Lennox, who was the first female artist to be signed to J. Cole's record label, Dreamville...
