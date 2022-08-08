ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen

As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
MUSIC
Megan Thee Stallion
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
TV SERIES
Stereogum

Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)

Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Purple Bangs Are Extra Clean

Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a variety of colorful wigs, but her latest purple look might be one of our favorites yet. Though recently the Hot Girl Coach got rid of all her posts on Instagram and changed her display picture — which has led fans to speculate a new album is on the horizon — Megan is continuing to serve looks on the 'gram. You just have to know where to find them.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC News

Megan Thee Stallion teases upcoming project: 'It's almost that time'

If you're wondering when Megan Thee Stallion is going to drop some new music, the rapper says "it's almost that time." To hype fans for what's to come, she dropped a cinematic teaser titled "Traumazine." Set at a funeral, the trailer captures Meg donning all black as she first walks...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist & Cover Art

Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
The FADER

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new L.A. Leakers freestyle

It’s been nearly three years since Megan The Stallion’s iconic L.A. Leakers freestyle to the beat of 2Pac and Snoop Dogg’s “2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted.” Today, she stepped into the booth with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk once more to reassert her chops, this time over Warren G’s “Regulate” beat. Though nothing could top G and Nate Dogg’s original treatment of the track, Meg honored the late legend by pulling no punches in her own rendition.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album Traumazine

Megan Thee Stallion has released her second studio album, Traumazine, the Houston rapper’s follow-up to 2020’s Good News. It includes a number of singles that have come out over the last few months: “Plan B,” the Dua Lipa team-up “Sweetest Pie,” and the Future collab “Pressurelicious.”
MUSIC
XXL Mag

Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Megan Thee Stallion Previews ‘Traumazine’ With Eerie Funeral Video, Tells Hotties ‘I Wrote This Album for Myself’

Megan Thee Stallion is in a somber mood in the new teaser video for her anticipated album which fans have speculated will be titled Traumazine. In the 19-second clip set to an ominous piano track, we see a group of faceless figures at a funeral, with a black-veil-wearing woman — who appears to be Meg — walking slowly to a casket, on which she lays a single black rose.
MUSIC
Complex

J.I.D Shares New Song “Dance Now” f/ Kenny Mason and Foushee

J.I.D’s new track “Dance Now” has arrived. The track, featuring production by Christo, sees J.I.D enlisting the repeatedly proven guest vocal prowess of Kenny Mason and Foushee. Stream “Dance Now” below via Spotify and/or listen via your preferred streaming service here. On Tuesday, the track’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Trapland Pat Taps Rick Ross for New “Big Business” Remix and Video

South Florida’s Trapland Pat taps Rick Ross for the remix of his 2021 viral hit “Big Business.”. The new rendition arrives with a Jolo-shot music video that sees the rappers link up in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. “You don’t know what I’ve been through/Taking chances for advances...
MUSIC
BET

Finally! Ari Lennox Announces New Album Completion

Award-winning R&B singer Ari Lennox is about to bless our ears with new music! On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the "Shea Butter Baby," singer informed followers on Twitter that her new album is finally done. Lennox, who was the first female artist to be signed to J. Cole's record label, Dreamville...
CELEBRITIES

