ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at Denver International Airport

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6BPE_0h9ZPTHv00

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA 00:24

It was a big day for Colorado-based Frontier Airlines at Denver International Airport.

CBS

City officials joined the airline on Monday as it broke ground on new gates.

Frontier is adding four new gates at the airport and the airline extended its lease by 10 years.

All of the gates will be ground loaded, which allows the airline to board and deplane passengers from both the front and rear of the plane. That makes makes the process faster.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

DIA reviews failed contract with Great Hall Partners

Denver International Airport has released its own review of the failed contract with Great Hall Partners, that the city fired in 2019. The review came about after a call from the city council to take some lessons away from the costly delays after the city fired the group created for the public-private partnership in 2019, before approving funding plans for the next stage of construction under new contractors now working on the re-do of the terminal building."It was clear we were not going to move as a council on the last piece of this unless we came to reckoning with...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire

On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Ready for a break from the heat? Big pattern change coming next week

Friday will be day five of a seven day heat wave that will finally end on Sunday. Denver broke a record with 98 degrees on Thursday and temperatures will not change much through the weekend.The record in Denver on Friday is 100 degrees from 146 years ago. At this time, it does not seem likely the metro area will get quite hot enough to put the record in jeopardy.For the weekend, Saturday will be slightly hotter than Sunday but both days will be toasty. The chance for rain along the Front Range stays small enough on Saturday to leave out...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's famous 4th-graders greet Denver travelers

Who better to greet visitors at Denver International Airport than 25-year-old 4th graders? That's just what's happening as "South Park" celebrates a quarter of a century of shows. Cutouts of Stan, Kyle, Cartmann and Kenny were greeting travelers in the main Jeppesen Terminal this week as they come up from the underground trains. And fans were free to get their photos taken with the cartoons, or pose for a selfie. Colorado is, of course, home to the fictional setting of the Comedy Central animated series. Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone grew up here and met at the University...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Report shows housing market in Denver cooling off

When Jillian Reich moved to Denver from New York she wasn't sure how long she would stay."I don't know if I'm going to be here for a while. I'm not sure, I don't know if this is like, really where I want to stay, let me figure it out for a little bit," she said.She quickly fell in love with all that Colorado has to offer, and three years later she and her boyfriend Wilson Roberts are now searching for a home. "It's definitely been a rollercoaster for sure, interest rates were low, then they were high and now they're...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver officials worried landlords won't be compliant in time

A plan to make sure rental units in Denver are clean and safe is having slow uptake from property managers. "This is the largest expansion of required licensing in the history of Denver," said Eric Escudero with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.  "It's an effort to try to make sure when people rent a home or an apartment it has minimal housing standards. I'm talking about no pests, broken windows, running water, a heater that doesn't give you carbon monoxide poisoning, basically the most minimal standard for someone to live in a place," said Escudero. The city...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Golden woman 'cleans up' with Wipeys

A woman in Golden knows why Colorado is one of the best spots for female entrepreneurs. Kaitlin Moss is the creative mind behind Wipeys, cleaning wipes for your cell phone and your face.Moss has a simple motto: "Our mission is convenient cleanliness on the go. We are there to keep you germ-free."The Colorado-native realized just how dirty her cell phone and consequently her face, while she was planning her wedding. And she found a niche that existed."I kind of looked at the market to see what natural-leaning wipe is out there to clean my phone that was safe for my...
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police host school supply caravan on Aug. 13

The Denver Police Department is hosting a back-to-school caravan with several stops on Saturday. The caravan will make stops at five locations around the city on Aug. 13. Supplies will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis. The caravan will stop at 11194 E 45th Ave, Lincoln Tech at 10 a.m., 1313 Xenia Street at 11 a.m., Cheltenham Elementary at noon, the Lighthouse Church at 1 p.m. and 2998 South Kenton Street at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Business Industry#Linus Business#Deplane
CBS Denver

The torrential rain last weekend helped further erode Colorado's drought

Drought in Colorado has improved for the sixth consecutive week. The torrential rain that fell over parts of the Front Range last weekend has undeniably helped.The weekly drought monitor across the country is released each Thursday morning. The data this week showed the percentage of Colorado experiencing at least moderate drought dropped 4% from a week ago. Currently 58% of the state has at least moderate drought and 27% of the state has at least severe drought. Just 6% of Colorado has one of the worse two drought categories which are extreme and exceptional drought. Those categories cover only the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

West Nile Virus virus detected in some Denver metro area counties

The Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first case of West Nile Virus detected this season in Arapahoe County.Positive samples were also found in three different locations in Adams County. A typical West Nile Virus season runs from May through October.Last year, Colorado reported 175 human cases. So far in 2022 there have been five human cases and no deaths.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Afghan women who now call Colorado home create business

A year after the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan, refugees who came to Colorado are still working to build their lives here. Beth Finesilver knows this well. She is helping four refugee women get inventory ready for the artisan's market she is hosting in her front yard Saturday. They are hand-sewn items made by Afghan women who have had a difficult year. "They were pulled out of Afghanistan, some with only their clothes on their back. They've all got children. One woman lost her husband to COVID," Beth explains. She met them when she saw a post on social media asking if...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hot on Wednesday before record heat on Thursday

Wednesday will mark the third day of a seven day heat wave in Colorado. Temperatures will soar into the 90s for the 47th day this year with no rain in sight.Denver has now surpassed the 30-year average for total number of days in the 90s which is 44 days. The average going back to when records started in 1872 is just 30 days.High temperatures are more commonly in the upper 80s instead of the 90s by the second week in August so it's hotter than normal weather for the Front Range. That said, the record high temperature in Denver on...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

O'Toole's in Littleton to close at end of the month

A popular garden center is closing one of its locations in the Denver metro area. O'Toole's is closing its store in Littleton at the end of the month.In a Facebook post, it blamed the decision on real estate expansions near the property which impacted its parking.The company says it's looking for another location and hopes to have another store in the area in the next couple of years.O'Toole's also has centers in lakewood and broomfield.
LITTLETON, CO
CBS Denver

Officially no rain on Sunday even after parts of the city flooded

The northeast side of Denver plus cities like Aurora, Broomfield, and Evergreen had more than inch of rain on Sunday. Other areas completely missed out including at the airport where the official rain gauge for Denver is located.Thunderstorms that were in the forecast for Sunday originally developed near Fort Collins and Loveland before 5 p.m. Those storms merged with other storms moving east from Jefferson County and grew into a large area of extremely intense rain that moved over the northeast side of the metro area. Between 6-7 p.m., over an inch of rain had fallen along the I-70 construction...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Casa Bonita gets a fresh shade of pink paint

Casa Bonita in Lakewood has always been known for its pink exterior -- some call it "Pepto Bismol pink" -- but the new owners are going all in on a very bright pink shade. Painters were hard at work early Thursday morning sprucing up the outside of the West Colfax Avenue restaurant. Matt Parker and Trey Stone, creators of South Park and the restaurant's new owners, are still gearing up for a reopening of the restaurant sometime soon. It hasn't been open to diners since the COVID pandemic began and last spring it was announced that the opening that was supposed to happen this summer will take place in the fall instead.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Brook trout catch breaks 75-year-old Colorado record

An angler from Granby set a new Colorado fishing record.Tim Daniel caught a huge brook trout at Monarch Lake that weighed in at 7.84 pounds in late May. It had a girth of just over 15 inches and was 23.25 inches long.Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that this catch bettered the old record that was set in 1947. It was the Centennial State's longest-standing fish record.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
55K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy