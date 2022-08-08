ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 34

Weezza60
3d ago

The Democrats just 💩 on all of us! I have never heard of the government giving the IRS any money let alone 80 billion dollars, So now the IRS IS COMING FOR ALL THE LITTLE PEOPLE I guess 86,000 jobs will be a boost huh!

Reply
31
Paul Tate
3d ago

could you explain to me? how do you increase spending and raise taxes and reduce inflation at the same time. it ain't happening people

Reply
25
Jay Smith
2d ago

there is one good thing about it, waking people up and watching a huge red wave sweeping and mopping up the swamp.

Reply(2)
23
Related
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kudlow
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Elon Musk
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tax Bill#Tax Deductions#Inflation And Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Democratic Party#Democratic#Medicare#Ranking Republican Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Some House Democrats would risk careers by voting for Manchin bill

The big mystery with regard to the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spendathon pending in Congress is why so many politically vulnerable Democrats would risk supporting it. With five House vacancies, Democrats control a 220-210-seat majority in Congress’s lower chamber, which is poised to vote on the bill on Friday. If all 210 Republicans vote against this monstrosity, as expected, then the bill would die if only five Democrats join them. And there are considerably more than five House Democrats who have significant political reasons to oppose, not support, this job-killing, tax-hiking, IRS-arming, energy-limiting, medicine-killing legislation. But they will most likely vote for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy