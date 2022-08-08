ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan

TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Twisted Mind Games Just Hit a Disturbing New Low

Russian authorities have been trying to sow the seeds of a propaganda effort aimed at convincing residents of occupied territories that Ukraine is already divided, according to a new report from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. “Ukraine has already been divided,” the Russian occupiers...
The Independent

Vladimir Putin ‘unlikely to succeed’ in occupying Ukraine, Ben Wallace says

Ben Wallace has said Vladimir Putin is “unlikely to ever succeed in occupying” Ukraine.Speaking in Copenhagen, the defence secretary added that Russia are “starting to fail in many areas” and that their invasion has “faltered”.“They are really only focusing in parts of the south and in the east, a long, long way away from their three-day so-called special operation,” Mr Wallace said.“Three days are now over 150 days and nearly six months in, with huge significant losses of equipment and indeed Russian personnel.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
The Independent

Direct UK-China flights to resume after 20 month ban

Direct flights between the UK and China are set to resume following an agreement between the two governments.The CAAC (Civil Aviation Administration of China) and the UK Department for Transport said flights would resume from 11 August.Update on direct flights between the UK and China pic.twitter.com/OjVWiRiEtu— UK in China 🇬🇧 (@ukinchina) August 10, 2022The departures will be the first scheduled commercial links between the two countries in 20 months, after the Chinese government suspended flights following the emergence of a new Covid strain in late 2020.The British Embassy in Beijing posted a statement to social media saying: “The UK Department...
