Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area's biggest county gets encouraging sign in new homelessness data
The Bay Area’s most populous county placed 20% more unhoused residents in permanent housing in the first half of this year than the last six months of 2021, according to new data published earlier this week.
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents
Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly through October. The task force is working on a plan to solve the problem, and suspects there are more than the 326 homeless people counted in the city in 2019.
Bay Area researchers launch study aimed at understanding effects of long COVID
Local health agencies are on a quest to learn more about long Covid. To that end, organizers of a new research project will be calling residents who previously had Covid to ask about their experience.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in San Jose
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Activist Said She Was Sedated for Protesting, Decides to Sue San Francisco
A Bay Area woman is now suing San Francisco because she was forcibly sedated by a paramedic for protesting, she said. The woman said it all began when she was taken out by force from a Warriors championship game for protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights activist...
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Wyoming Crash Leads to Meth Warehouse Bust In South Bay
Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated the first ever Latina chief justice to the California Supreme Court, Patricia Guerrero, to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Guerrero was previously put on the court by Newsom in March and was its first Latina justice, and to fill her her seat Newsom has nominated Alameda County judge Kelli Evans, who is a lesbian. [Chronicle]
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Shooting at 24-Hour Fitness In East Bay Kills One
California legislators are weighing a bill that would limit the use of solitary confinement in the state's prisons and jails. The bill, called the California Mandela Act, would limit solitary confinement for punitive purposes to 15 consecutive days, and no more than 45 days in any 180-day span. [New York Times]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports
SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
CalKIDS: California to open college savings account for all newborns in the state
LOS ANGELES - California lawmakers are preparing to open a small college savings account for every child in the state. Under the CalKIDS program, newborns would receive as much as $100 in a savings account. The money will only be owned by the state and invested by professionals. Parents can...
vallejosun.com
Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified
VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
NBC Bay Area
Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates
NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
Oakland backpack giveaway sends message of encouragement to students
Volunteers say providing kids with even basic school supplies can have a huge impact on attitudes towards staying in school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daiso, much-loved Japanese dollar store chain, to open new San Francisco location
Daiso, the much-loved Japanese dollar store chain with locations across the Bay Area, is expanding in San Francisco. As first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Thursday, Daiso is opening up an over 5,000-square-foot location in Stonestown Galleria on the mall’s second floor — where many of its most popular restaurants are located.
San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops
The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
Casket knocked over during family brawl at California funeral
RICHMOND, Calif. — A funeral took a turn in California when a family fight escalated to the point where a man was arrested after allegedly hitting a person with his car and knocking over the casket. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release that its officers were...
Comments / 1