Alameda County, CA

NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara expects increase in homeless residents

Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly through October. The task force is working on a plan to solve the problem, and suspects there are more than the 326 homeless people counted in the city in 2019.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Wyoming Crash Leads to Meth Warehouse Bust In South Bay

Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated the first ever Latina chief justice to the California Supreme Court, Patricia Guerrero, to replace outgoing Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye. Guerrero was previously put on the court by Newsom in March and was its first Latina justice, and to fill her her seat Newsom has nominated Alameda County judge Kelli Evans, who is a lesbian. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins paid $100K during recall effort: reports

SF D.A. Jenkins claimed she was volunteer, was actually paid $100K for recall effort. New filings show the appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was paid $100,000 to help recall her predecessor, Chesa Boudin. Some say Jenkins should have disclosed this, but instead she claimed she was a volunteer. A political consultant says what she did was not illegal but that she should have made a disclosure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Sixth person who died in Vallejo’s Project RoomKey identified

VALLEJO – A sixth participant who died during Vallejo’s Project RoomKey program, which was designed to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been identified as Pia Sorrell, according to an email obtained by the Vallejo Sun through a public records request. Shayne Kaleo of Shelter...
NBC Bay Area

Live Blog: Latest Coronavirus Updates

NBC Bay Area will continue to provide updates on COVID-19, the coronavirus pandemic that has changed our daily lives. But before scrolling down, take a moment to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter here and bookmark the following pages:. Now, on to the latest updates. What to know about COVID...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops

The San Jose Police Department should expect a mass exodus of officers in the next three years, union leaders said. A survey conducted by The San Jose Police Officers’ Association shows more than 200 officers are planning to resign—with more than 150 wishing to do so in the next 36 months. Among those planning to leave, four out of... The post San Jose expected to lose hundreds of cops appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA

