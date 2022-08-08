Santa Clara wants to address homelessness throughout the city, as officials expect the number of unhoused residents has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates and residents discussed the prevalence of homelessness in Santa Clara during a Tuesday meeting of the city’s eight-member homelessness task force, which launched at the end of April and meets monthly through October. The task force is working on a plan to solve the problem, and suspects there are more than the 326 homeless people counted in the city in 2019.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO