Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman homeless for months after COVID-19 battle causes her to lose apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Over two years after its initial appearance in Alabama, COVID-19 has not only claimed the lives of nearly 20,000 Alabamians but has also disrupted the lives of many who survived. WVTM 13's Jeff Eliasoph talks with Donshe Hambright, a Birmingham woman fighting struggles in other areas...
wbrc.com
Health experts say we could be in for a bad flu season
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts are bracing for what they say could be an active flu season. They are basing this information on data they are already seeing in Australia. Flu cases there are outpacing pre-pandemic levels. Health experts are keeping an eye on Australia where the number...
wbrc.com
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
Breaking: Alabama Dollar General Distribution Center Closed After Rat Infestation
But unfortunately, it is so. And we have video proof. Possible recalls and store shutdowns may be coming. If you remember recently Family Dollar went through a similar problem. More than 1000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. This facility supplied Alabama stores. Tuscaloosa Family...
‘They just don’t care:’ Neighbors in North Birmingham frustrated over road hazards
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in North Birmingham tell CBS 42 they feel like the city doesn’t care about their road conditions, after large potholes and other road hazards have been marked with cones for months. “We have several streets in this area that either have a hole in them or a soon to be […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
Birmingham construction workers trapped 60 feet in air for 2 hours when lift malfunctioned
Two Dunn Building Company workers were trapped 60 feet in the air for about two hours in Birmingham Wednesday when their lift malfunctioned. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. The location was a self-storage building in the 900 block of 28th Street North.
wbrc.com
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from her second day of school but couldn’t find her!. To make matters worse, the mom said school leaders were stumped too!. It’s 3 p.m. on...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until One Day Cop Follows Him And Sees Why
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AHlFcQ0OF8gMan Walks 20 Miles To Walk.... On his first day of work at a location nearly 20 miles from his house, a young man in Alabama said he was left with one option to get there: Walk.
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
wbrc.com
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police investigators say they’ve identified one or two persons of interest in a homicide case from four and a half years ago. Daniel Rickett went missing February 8, 2018 and the 17-year-old’s body was found in a burned car July 30, 2020. For...
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: One fatality reported in Calera crash
CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10. The accident involved an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles. The Calera Police Department reported two injuries and one fatality. The 18-wheeler is in the process...
Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss
The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
wbrc.com
Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks
WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
