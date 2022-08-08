ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Health experts say we could be in for a bad flu season

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts are bracing for what they say could be an active flu season. They are basing this information on data they are already seeing in Australia. Flu cases there are outpacing pre-pandemic levels. Health experts are keeping an eye on Australia where the number...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Local
Alabama Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today

It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

UPDATE: One fatality reported in Calera crash

CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10. The accident involved an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles. The Calera Police Department reported two injuries and one fatality. The 18-wheeler is in the process...
CALERA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss

The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Walker County Schools boost SRO ranks

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Schools are now adding an additional School Resource Officer this week to protect your children as school starts back. The Walker County School system now has nine total SROs, covering 16 different schools. Still this means they have one SRO per community inside...
WALKER COUNTY, AL

