Lonnie Lee
3d ago
I know one who quit after 13 years because she didn't see any chance that her pension would be there when she needed it. She started her own business and never looked back.
3d ago
because they are all moving because I’ve Pritzker doubles taxes and homeowners taxes everything you do we pay more in taxes than any other state besides California and look at the crime
advantagenews.com
Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois
Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
northernpublicradio.org
New report shows how COVID has altered the trajectory of Illinois students' education
We're about to enter the fourth school year of the pandemic. Data is emerging not just about how COVID-19 is impacting students now, but how the pandemic has altered the trajectory of their education experience. WNIJ's Peter Medlin spoke with Robin Steans of Advance Illinois about their new report "The State We're In: A Look at the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Education In Illinois,” covering everything from academics to mental health...
thecentersquare.com
As Illinois adds teachers and sheds students, is there really a teacher shortage?
(The Center Square) – Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem.
wmay.com
Study: Illinois has some work to do when it comes to free speech
(The Center Square) – A new study on state laws that regulate political speech argues Illinois could do better in some key areas. According to the Institute for Free Speech, which produced the report, “The Free Speech Index” examines how well each state supports the free speech and association rights of individuals and groups interested in speaking about candidates, issues of public policy, and their government.
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
10 of the Poorest Towns and Cities in Illinois
"For the love of money, don't let money fool ya..." With all of the Chicago glitz and big city people, there are those at the other end of this...There are communities in Illinois that struggle, daily. There towns and cities you may have never heard of, but they make up the state of Illinois. From drugs, crime, lack of employment chances, these towns are dirt poor.
wmay.com
Republican candidate for Illinois treasurer wants to block taxing retirement income
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer introduced two measures Tuesday he hopes will block any attempt to tax retirement income in Illinois. State Rep. Tom Demmer won the Republican primary for treasurer in June and will face incumbent Mike Frerichs in the upcoming general...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
WEAU-TV 13
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
wmay.com
Illinois Department Of Corrections Found In Contempt
Another Illinois state agency has been found in contempt of court for failing to meet standards of care for the people under its jurisdiction. The latest is the state Department of Corrections, in a court case stemming from deficiencies in health care in Illinois prisons. The ACLU of Illinois says the department has failed to deliver a plan to improve inmate health care, a plan that was required under a 2019 court decree. And a court appointed monitor says the situation is especially bad as it pertains to care for elderly inmates in the state prison system.
wmay.com
Vote by mail for the November election begins Wednesday in Illinois
(The Center Square) – Vote-by-mail applications for the Nov. 8 general election opened Wednesday, along with the new ability to permanently request mail-in ballots. All registered Illinois voters are eligible to vote by mail due to a new state law allowing voters to tell their election authority they permanently want to receive mail-in ballots.
959theriver.com
Bailey Blames Pritzker, Lightfoot, Fox For Chicago Crime
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is blaming Governor Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the crime that plagues the city. The downstate Illinois Senator called the trio the “three musketeers of crime” and accused them of turning their backs on police officers. Bailey made the comment while accepting the endorsements of the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police and the Chicago FOP. Pritzker responded by calling Bailey a hypocrite for voting against a budget that included more resources for public safety.
NCAA Basketball: 10 best players from state of Illinois of last decade
Each passing year, the sports world gives us unforgettable moments and memories and NCAA basketball has certainly contributed to that. It was only four seasons ago that mid-major Loyola-Chicago made an unthinkable run to the Final Four. Amazing runs, buzzer beaters, and key performances are just par for the course not just in March Madness but in the collegiate game.
wjol.com
Permanent Vote-By-Mail Registration Begins This Week in Illinois
Voters in Illinois who want to vote by mail will be able to permanently register this week. The registration period for the November election begins this Wednesday, August 10th. By registering, voters will be able to receive mail-in ballots for all future general and primary elections. Before, voters had to ask for a mail-in ballot each time. Lawmakers approved a measure this past year that sets up the permanent registration process.
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
wmay.com
Taxes On Retirement Income Becomes Issue In Illinois Treasurer Race
The Republican candidate for Illinois state treasurer is proposing ways to register opposition to any effort to tax retirement income in the state. Tom Demmer claims incumbent Democratic Treasurer Mike Frerichs has supported taxing retirement income… a charge Frerichs denies. During the unsuccessful push for a graduated income tax in 2020, Frerichs stated that such a system could allow for an eventual tax on at least some retirement income… but Frerichs insists he was not advocating for such a move.
