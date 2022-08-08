ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
weaa.org

Lease extended for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage

(Baltimore, MD) -- The lease for a makeshift morgue in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore has been extended. The Maryland Board of Public Works extended the lease to help alleviate the backlog of cases in the city due to the pandemic, the rising number of homicides and drug overdose deaths.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen

Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randallstown, MD
Government
City
Randallstown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Town#Lrb Baltimore Co#Drivers#Source Metronetworks Com
CBS Baltimore

25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while installing solar panels, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Recovery efforts in Northeast Baltimore are still underway in the aftermath of a severe storm

BALTIMORE -- Many people in the northeast part of Baltimore are still recovering from last week's severe weather that left thousands without power for several days.Beatrice Burroughs-Brown has lived on Alisa Avenue in the Waltherson neighborhood for 29 years."The gush of rain came on down along with big balls of hail—like big as a golf ball," Burroughs-Brown said. "I looked out and there was nothing but standing water that fast. It was about two feet. And, then the power went out."Burroughs-Brown described three feet of standing water in her basement, destroying some family photo albums."It's getting worse. It's getting worse with this water. It wasn't this bad before," Burroughs-Brown said.Baltimore City and state officials continue to try to support those with storm-related issues.The Maryland Insurance Administration is hosting a pair of virtual help sessions on Thursday. The Thursday night session will take place between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) session.Burroughs-Brown says she fears there was a sewage backup with the flooding, too."I want the city to come in and fix these pipes underground," she said.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJLA

25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Neighborhoods concerned over new park that would close off access to community

Some residents are concerned that a plan to transform the area around the renovated Roland Water Tower into a new park could impact their road access. For years, residents in the Hoes Heights community said they've used a circle in their neighborhood to drive in and out of their community safely. Now, they're not happy about a plan to permanently close it. For residents, it's more than just an average road.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy