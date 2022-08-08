Read full article on original website
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
weaa.org
Lease extended for makeshift morgue in Baltimore parking garage
(Baltimore, MD) -- The lease for a makeshift morgue in a parking garage in downtown Baltimore has been extended. The Maryland Board of Public Works extended the lease to help alleviate the backlog of cases in the city due to the pandemic, the rising number of homicides and drug overdose deaths.
Street sweeping parking enforcement begins Monday in Baltimore
Mechanical street sweeping parking enforcement will begin on Monday. This comes after a 30-day grace period that started back on July 13.
Alert Launched For Missing Baltimore County Teen
Police are on the lookout for a missing 15-year-old girl from Baltimore County, authorities say. Makiyah Greene, 15, was announced as missing from the Woodlawn area around 9 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Baltimore police. Greene is described as 5 foot 7, weighing 120 pounds. Her hair is reportedly...
Baltimore City Public Schools in desperate need of school bus drivers
Due to the pandemic, there has been a nationwide shortage of bus drivers and Wednesday, Baltimore City Public Schools held a career fair trying to recruit people to fill those positions.
fox5dc.com
Red light runners captured on camera in series of near-misses at Howard County intersections
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A string of near-misses captured on video at intersections in Howard County are being used by police to highlight the dangers of running red lights. The video was released by authorities for the National Coalition for Safer Roads Stop on Red Week and shows over a dozen near-misses that have occurred over the last eight months.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s government watchdog office to expand amid council scrutiny
Baltimore County’s office of inspector general, which roots out fraud, waste and abuse in county government, is about to double in size. At the same time, it is being scrutinized by a commission tasked to recommend changes to how the office operates. What’s at stake is whether the county’s watchdog will be leashed.
Woman Apprehended After Firing BB Gun Towards Baltimore City Firefighters: State Police
A 20-year-old woman has been identified as a suspect and apprehended for allegedly shooting several BB rounds toward members of the Baltimore City Fire Department who were out on a call, Maryland State Police officials announced. Alysha Williams, 20, was arrested at her Catonsville home by state police troopers and...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
25-year-old Baltimore man shot and killed in Washington, D.C. while installing solar panels, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Recovery efforts in Northeast Baltimore are still underway in the aftermath of a severe storm
BALTIMORE -- Many people in the northeast part of Baltimore are still recovering from last week's severe weather that left thousands without power for several days.Beatrice Burroughs-Brown has lived on Alisa Avenue in the Waltherson neighborhood for 29 years."The gush of rain came on down along with big balls of hail—like big as a golf ball," Burroughs-Brown said. "I looked out and there was nothing but standing water that fast. It was about two feet. And, then the power went out."Burroughs-Brown described three feet of standing water in her basement, destroying some family photo albums."It's getting worse. It's getting worse with this water. It wasn't this bad before," Burroughs-Brown said.Baltimore City and state officials continue to try to support those with storm-related issues.The Maryland Insurance Administration is hosting a pair of virtual help sessions on Thursday. The Thursday night session will take place between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) session.Burroughs-Brown says she fears there was a sewage backup with the flooding, too."I want the city to come in and fix these pipes underground," she said.
foxbaltimore.com
State to continue to use Baltimore parking as makeshift morgue for COVID remains
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The state renewed a lease Wednesday to continue using a Baltimore parking garage as a makeshift morgue for victims of COVID-19. The Board of Public Works approved the six-month lease renewal at its meeting Wednesday. During the height of the pandemic, the Office of the Chief...
Howard County Crime Report: Here’s What Happened Yesterday
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department has released its Daily Crime Bulletin...
WJLA
25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore killed in SE DC shooting, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 25-year-old Baltimore man is dead after a shooting Wednesday in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Call Place. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers responded to the location and found Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, Md....
Baltimore Co. addresses safety concerns along major thoroughfare
After two years of working to make their neighborhood safer, Baltimore County has solved several concerns for people who live or travel along Pot Spring Road.
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed security pilot program quietly rolled out to boost squeegee kids, motorist safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As tensions continue to rise between elected leaders, community members, motorists and squeegee kids, a new security guard pilot program was quietly rolled out at a high-trafficked intersection downtown. Mayor Scott has made it clear his administration is looking for ways to protect the safety of...
Wbaltv.com
Neighborhoods concerned over new park that would close off access to community
Some residents are concerned that a plan to transform the area around the renovated Roland Water Tower into a new park could impact their road access. For years, residents in the Hoes Heights community said they've used a circle in their neighborhood to drive in and out of their community safely. Now, they're not happy about a plan to permanently close it. For residents, it's more than just an average road.
foxbaltimore.com
Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
'White power' flyers handed out in downtown Columbia, County Executive Ball says
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said several "white power" flyers were distributed around Lake Kittamaqundi in downtown Columbia this past weekend.
