'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Shows That Pete Davidson Is Cultivating a Solid Film Career
In one of his earliest appearances on the Weekend Update desk in his first season on Saturday Night Live, Pete Davidson remarked that he was still bewildered he got cast on this TV sketch program. "I don't know how to sing, I don't know how to dance, I don't know how to act...I can't even do impressions," he lamented to Collin Jost. His confusion was so great over this matter that he finally thought aloud: "Did my mom see an NBC executive hit a kid and drive off?" While Davidson had a low opinion of himself as a performer in 2015, he’s managed to improve his skills since then. In fact, Davidson is slowly but surely becoming a film actor worth keeping an eye on.
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
Sam Richardson Says He Enjoyed Going "Really Dark" For His Emmy-Nominated 'Ted Lasso' Role
Emmy-nominated actor Sam Richardson recently spoken about playing the role of Ghanian billionaire Edwin Akufo in the second season of Ted Lasso, one of Apple TV+ biggest series since its release in August 2020. While speaking to Variety, Richardson dove into what it felt like to play a role against type for him in the series, as a billionaire who seeks to have his way in acquiring a soccer player Sam Obisanya, played by Toheeb Jimoh.
How to Watch 'Secret Headquarters': Is the Owen Wilson Superhero Film Streaming or in Theaters?
While superhero films and shows have become rather ubiquitous over the past several years, most of them are told from the point of view of the hero, not the people around them. Secret Headquarters chooses to tell a superhero story from a different point of view, focusing on a superhero’s son and his discovery of his father’s secret headquarters.
'The Resort' Showrunner on How Baltasar Became the Show's Captain America
Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 5 of The Resort.From showrunner and executive producer Andy Siara (Palm Springs), The Resort is a comedy-mystery series unlike no other. The premise may start off in a familiar place: married couple Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) decide to vacation in the Mayan Riviera at the Oceana Vista Resort for their anniversary. The two have clearly been out of touch for some time, and the trip itself may or may not make all the difference. When Emma stumbles upon an unsolved mystery connected to the disappearance of two guests at a now-defunct resort on the same island 15 years ago, the couple wanders down a rabbit hole consisting of bizarre twists and turns, unanswered questions, and lots of intrigue and danger. In addition to Harper and Milioti, the series also flashes back to that fateful trip in the past, in which Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones)'s Sam finds himself unexpectedly connecting with another resort guest, Violet (Nina Bloomgarden), while on a trip with his parents and girlfriend, Hannah (Debby Ryan). The series also stars Nick Offerman, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Gabriela Cartol, Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Ben Sinclair, Michael Hitchcock, and Parvesh Cheena.
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Twilight of the A-list: has the 21st century killed off the movie star?
These are dark days for movie stars. The new Brad Pitt action-comedy Bullet Train took $30.1m (£24.6m) on its opening weekend in the US – a solid enough figure to top the domestic box office chart, but unspectacular given the film’s $90m budget and Pitt’s star power. One of the few actors who can still “open” a film, Pitt represents an increasingly endangered breed: the movie star who refuses to do TV.
In Michael Shannon’s Career of Wild Performances, ‘Premium Rush’ May Be His Wildest
Even though it is now only a decade old, Premium Rush feels like it would never be made today. There’s not anything particularly challenging or subversive about David Koepp’s high concept chase movie, but it represents the exact type of project that is so often denied a theatrical release, and sent directly to streaming. Mid-budget star vehicles with no award season or franchise prospects are almost entirely absent in the modern Hollywood ecosystem.
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
'Physical' Renewed for Season 3 At AppleTV+
With season 2 having just wrapped a week ago, AppleTV+ has now confirmed that their hit half-hour dramedy series Physical has been renewed for a third season. The show is centered around housewife and fitness guru Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne) who is determined to beat the odds to succeed at her newfound passion as well as her private life as the wife of an ambitious politician in 1980s San Diego.
'The Sandman's Merv Pumpkinhead Explained: Who Is the Dreaming's Janitor?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for The Sandman.Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is a complex Netflix series that deals with a variety of fantastical and human characters and their interactions in different realms, of both lore and reality. One such setting is the Dreaming, essentially a place where people go to dream. The Dreaming is ruled by the series' title character, otherwise known as Morpheus/Dream (Tom Sturridge), and features a host of interesting characters such as his trusted librarian Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong), Matthew the Raven (Patton Oswalt) and one particularly unique figure, Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill.
'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Says Jennifer Walters' Transformation Convinced Her to Take the Role
As we are almost a week away from meeting Marvel’s new attorney at law She-Hulk aka Jennifer Walters, actor Tatiana Maslany is shedding more light on her titular character. The trailer gives us a hilarious look at the character’s inner dilemma in conflict with her external appearance. She-Hulk has the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) aka the Hulk. Her life transforms as she tries to balance her superpowers with her law career.
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
Jenna Ortega Is Dead Serious in New 'Wednesday' Image
With the release of the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday set for release on Netflix this fall, a newly revealed image teases a better look at Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the role. The image features Ortega as the title character laying on some grass with her arms folded as she eyes the camera with the same emotionless nature that is affiliated with the character. The character still features her iconic black outfit with her signature pigtails. While the new look doesn't offer any other plot details about the show, it does offer fans a new look at the character as they anticipate the release of the upcoming Netflix series.
F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Turned Down 'Top Gun: Maverick' Role
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick has proven to be a blistering hit since its initial release in late May. Roaring up the box office charts with ferocious speed and setting records along the way in relentless need for speed. Who wouldn’t like to be part of that? F1 Champion, Lewis Hamilton, though reluctantly.
'Better Call Saul's Penultimate Episode Gives Kim Wexler the Swan Song She Deserved
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. The beautifully grim second to last episode of Better Call Saul, the best feel-bad show out there, finally allows viewers to see what's happened with the kind Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after six years of being separated from Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk). While previous episodes had revealed she was in Florida, the precise details had largely remained a mystery. No longer. Kim, still as meticulous and focused as ever, has sought out the quietest life possible. She works a banal yet stable desk job with kind coworkers, has a relationship of sorts with a boring guy, and just goes about her day — that is, until she decides to go back to Albuquerque to finally reveal to Howard's wife Cheryl (Sandrine Holt) the truth of what happened in the apartment all those years ago. It is one of many scenes where Kim grapples with the guilt she has carried with her that made this episode one of the best of the series.
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Is Set in the ‘Riverdale’ Universe Says Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin fans may have caught a surprising reference in Episode 6 that implies that the reboot series is set in the same universe as another gritty teen drama: Riverdale. After the episode, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin executive producer and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed that indeed both shows share the same universe.
'Ted Lasso' Fisher-Price Collector's Set Features the Littlest AFC Richmond Team
Before we say goodbye to Jason Sudeikis and company in Season 3, the ever-wholesome Ted Lasso is getting an adorable new collectible toy set courtesy of Fisher-Price. The toy company unveiled that the crew of AFC Richmond, including Ted, Coach Beard, Keeley Jones, and more are the latest additions to the Little People Collector toy line.
