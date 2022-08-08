Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. The beautifully grim second to last episode of Better Call Saul, the best feel-bad show out there, finally allows viewers to see what's happened with the kind Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after six years of being separated from Jimmy/Saul/Gene (Bob Odenkirk). While previous episodes had revealed she was in Florida, the precise details had largely remained a mystery. No longer. Kim, still as meticulous and focused as ever, has sought out the quietest life possible. She works a banal yet stable desk job with kind coworkers, has a relationship of sorts with a boring guy, and just goes about her day — that is, until she decides to go back to Albuquerque to finally reveal to Howard's wife Cheryl (Sandrine Holt) the truth of what happened in the apartment all those years ago. It is one of many scenes where Kim grapples with the guilt she has carried with her that made this episode one of the best of the series.

