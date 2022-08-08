Read full article on original website
Related
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Comments / 0