WSFA
New regulations for IV wellness businesses in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - IV therapy businesses are popping up around Alabama. They claim to treat anything from hydration to immunity, recovery, performance, and even allergy relief. While it’s trendy, experts warn there’s really no oversight. “There’s really no regulation or any rules on point governing the way...
WSFA
Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released a statement to clarify what it calls “bogus rumors” surrounding her health. “When it’s a slow news day in the summer, rumors run rampant in the Capital City,” said the governor’s communications director, Gina Maiola. “While I did not want to give any credibility to these bogus rumors, I do want to be sure to clear the air and set the record straight.”
WSFA
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission adopts updated guidelines
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process from seed to sale is moving along for the state’s medical cannabis commission. Following last month’s meeting, the commission says they are on track for the next steps of the process because they approved their rules and regulations. “These rules will interact...
WSFA
ADPH orders Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced that it ordered 8,000 doses of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. According to the ADPH, 5,000 of those doses will be sent to county health departments throughout the state. The vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be available for people 18 years and older.
WSFA
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
WSFA
Number of annual stagnant days are increasing in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hot, dry and calm weather may be ideal for a summer day at the beach, pool or lake in Alabama. It’s not a great combination to have for multiple days in a row. That’s because it can lead to a build-up of pollutants in the...
WSFA
Alabama ranks among nation’s worst for places to have baby, child well-being
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is ranked among the worst states - if not the worst - when it comes to places in the United States for giving birth or raising children. A new study by personal finance website WalletHub pegs the state 51st, dead last when factoring in Washington, D.C., when it comes to places to have a baby. Many other Southern states fared just as poorly with Mississippi 50th and Georgia 47th, as shown in the WalletHub map below.
WSFA
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
WSFA
Tennessee tackling homelessness: Camping in certain areas could result in a felony charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Homelessness is a rising concern across the country. Some states are trying a new approach, basically making homelessness a crime. Tennessee just became the first state in the nation to brand pitching a tent on public land that’s not actually a campsite a felony. “We’re...
WSFA
Virtual learning schools seeing increased enrollment in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students across the state head back to classes this week with COVID-19 precautions and new school safety plans in place, a number of students will log on to their computers for their first day of classes, this time by choice. “My opinion, it still works...
WSFA
Alabama returning Native American artifacts to tribes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remains and adorned objects from the 18th century will no longer be displayed in the state’s exhibition “The First Alabamians.”. Thirty-seven sets of human remains and 380 objects were discovered by archeology enthusiasts from the Alabama Anthropologic Society. The society dug up graves of Native Americans in central Alabama. In the early 1900s. They turned their findings over to the department.
WSFA
As schools go back, it’s important to remember fog safety
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fog may not exactly be the first weather phenomenon you think of when the word “impactful” comes to mind. I’m not arguing that it is the most dangerous type of weather, but it certainly should not be overlooked. Fog causes crashes that can...
WSFA
Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
WSFA
Another state will no longer tax feminine hygiene products, diapers
DENVER (KKTV/Gray News) - Colorado is joining several other states when it comes to no longer taxing diapers or feminine hygiene products. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state has removed the sales tax permanently on such items sold at grocery stores and drug stores. “We said diapers and feminine...
WSFA
Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and Storm chances remain in the forecast
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weather pattern remains much the same for Friday, as shower and thunderstorm chances are again in the First Alert Forecast. Drier, slightly less humid air will move into the region this weekend, all thanks to a cold front pushing south across of the area. Friday...
