(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman, who was arrested last summer by Stillwater police with a man at the Wilshire Inn in Cushing and jailed on $250,000 bail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing two guns during the commission of a felony, was ordered Friday into the Payne County Drug Court program pending her sentencing on Aug. 1, 2023, on a reduced charge of possessing the drug with intent to distribute, along with having weapons, to which she pleaded guilty.

3 DAYS AGO