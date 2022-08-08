Read full article on original website
Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
Two mammoth fossils are donated to the Geary County Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
JC Breakfast Optimist Club Fundraiser Aug. 16 at JC's BBQ & Grill
The JC Breakfast Optimist Club is having a fundraiser at JC BBQ & Grill on East Chestnut Street on Aug. 16 to support 17 Geary County youth organizations. Club Secretary Dr. Ferrell Miller noted that ten percent of purchases at the restaurant between 11:00 AM and closing will go to the club and donations will be accepted.
Emergency Management confirms reopening of road on the west side of Junction City
Work occurred Thursday morning to move a truck and trailer carrying an empty container that had stalled on Liberty Hall Road west of Junction City. The work was done after a power unit for the trailer was brought in from Texas overnight. That unit guides the trailer. There was a...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - As you walk the Yellow Brick Road of Wamego, do not be surprised if you stop dead in your tracks to the smell of barbecue. “You will probably smell our barbeque cooking; we get a lot of people say that they can smell something a couple of blocks away and they were like ‘what is that smell?’ And then morning people, when they are at the gas station they are like ‘you make me so hungry in the morning,’” said Karen Wille, owner of Smokin’ Wille’s Barbeque.
Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive
Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
KVOE
Something sweet for Hostess employees: A ‘thank-you’ bonus
Hostess employees in Emporia are enjoying surprise bonuses. The company recently handed out bonuses of up to $1,000 for each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees across its operations, including the bakery near 15th and Industrial. Chief People Officer Rob Weber says the bonus reflects the employees’ hard work and dedication over the past several months, especially as supply chain issues have forced employees to change their schedules in order to keep plants operating.
Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday
There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
WIBW
Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
School zone warning flashers are on in Junction City
Junction City Public Works has turned on the school zone warning flashers as a reminder that school will soon be in session. The flashers will be turned on all week as a reminder for motorists that area schools will be in session starting Tuesday, Aug. 16th and to obey the 20 mph school speed zones.
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?
EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
Manhattan road work prompts detours
MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
New event space opening in NOTO
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new event space is set to open in the North Topeka Arts District with a grand opening Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a social media post. “We’re thrilled to be joining such a wonderful community in NOTO, and looking forward to serving our community through exceptional […]
WIBW
2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
WIBW
Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
WIBW
COVID picture improves in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
Wamego man dead, 2 adults and 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Western semi driven by Mark E Stanwix, 44, Lecompton, was eastbound on U.S. 24 just west of Airport Road. The semi rear-ended a 2008 Ford Edge driven...
