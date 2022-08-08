ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

KSNT News

Topeka eatery takes a week off, just tired after 2 years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka eatery is taking a week off to recharge and give everyone a vacation to rest. It’s no secret the service industry has been hit hard the last couple of years during the COVID-19 pandemic and folks at Topeka’s The Wheel Barrel admits they are tired. On Wednesday, the restaurant announced […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: Smell what’s cookin’ at Smokin’ Wille’s in Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - As you walk the Yellow Brick Road of Wamego, do not be surprised if you stop dead in your tracks to the smell of barbecue. “You will probably smell our barbeque cooking; we get a lot of people say that they can smell something a couple of blocks away and they were like ‘what is that smell?’ And then morning people, when they are at the gas station they are like ‘you make me so hungry in the morning,’” said Karen Wille, owner of Smokin’ Wille’s Barbeque.
WAMEGO, KS
JC Post

Konza Celebrating National Health Center Week with Food Drive

Konza Prairie Community Health Center has announced that they are celebrating National Health Center Week with a food drive to stock the Konza Cupboard, a free pantry located outside the clinic at 361 Grant Ave in Junction City. The food drive will also benefit patients of the Konza clinic in Manhattan. Konza staff are contributing to this effort with an internal competition to see which department can donate the most items. The previous food drive, in August 2021, brought in enough supplies to fill the Konza Cupboard for three months.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Something sweet for Hostess employees: A ‘thank-you’ bonus

Hostess employees in Emporia are enjoying surprise bonuses. The company recently handed out bonuses of up to $1,000 for each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees across its operations, including the bakery near 15th and Industrial. Chief People Officer Rob Weber says the bonus reflects the employees’ hard work and dedication over the past several months, especially as supply chain issues have forced employees to change their schedules in order to keep plants operating.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Office Building will close early next Wednesday

There will be a Geary County employee ice cream social Wednesday, Aug. 17th at 3 p.m. at the County Office Building, 200 E. 8th St in Junction City. Because of the ice cream social the Appraiser, Commission, County Clerk, Human Resources, Finance, Register of Deeds, GIS Planning / Zoning and Treasurer's Offices will close at 3 p.m for the employee appreciation event.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman loses thousands after lending couple 3 phones

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman has lost about $2,300 after she lent three separate phones to a couple she knew. The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 10, officers were called to an area of Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property and deprivation of property.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

School zone warning flashers are on in Junction City

Junction City Public Works has turned on the school zone warning flashers as a reminder that school will soon be in session. The flashers will be turned on all week as a reminder for motorists that area schools will be in session starting Tuesday, Aug. 16th and to obey the 20 mph school speed zones.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia monkey exhibit is long gone, but why?

EMPORIA (KSNT) – If you’ve been to Peter Pan Park in Emporia you’ve seen Monkey Island, but to learn the history behind the New Deal project you’ll have to attend “Celebrating Monkey Island” on Sat., Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m., at the historic Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St. Roger Heineken will present […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan road work prompts detours

MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days. The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

New event space opening in NOTO

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new event space is set to open in the North Topeka Arts District with a grand opening Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a social media post. “We’re thrilled to be joining such a wonderful community in NOTO, and looking forward to serving our community through exceptional […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 rushed to hospital when car found under semi-trailer in Manahttan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital when a crash sent one car underneath a semi-trailer in a busy Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley County Police Department says that just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews shut down the intersection of S Seth Child Rd. and Southwind Rd. as they responded to an accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Driver prepares to make NHRA history at Heartland Motorsports

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Hot Rod Association nationals competition this weekend is always a big draw, but this year one driver will make history. Travis Shumake is no stranger to drag racing. “A lot of my family is used to seeing my dad win drag races for decades...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

COVID picture improves in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
KANSAS STATE
