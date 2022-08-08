ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
2025 QB Cole Geer holds an early offer from Virginia Tech

With a broken fibula sidelining Class of 2025 quarterback Cole Geer (Deerfield Academy/Deerfield, MA), schools had to wait until the evaluation period to get their eyes on the 6-foot 1-inch prospect. This spring, Geer netted scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, UMass, and UConn. He added an offer from Boston College...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WATCH: Highlights from UNC's First Scrimmage

On Saturday, North Carolina's young talent was on full display at the first scrimmage of training camp. On Monday, UNC's official Twitter account released clipped together highlight package of some of the team's most impressive plays. In the video, freshman running back Omarion Hampton can be seen breaking a huge...
Chubba Purdy prepping the only way he knows as Husker opener approaches – like he's the guy

The routine day of a man trying to be Nebraska's starting quarterback – if not now perhaps; soon – begins with a 6 a.m. wakeup and finds him heading home around 8 p.m. Practice consumes most of the morning. A dip in the cold tub comes after that. A bite to grab. A Bible study at 2. QBs meet from 2:45 to 4. Walk-through at 4:10. Dinner at 5:30 to 6:30. Team time after that. Meetings. Go home. Set your alarm.
LINCOLN, NE
Kansas State football's 10 best walk-ons of all time

Kansas State has a rich tradition of turning its walk-ons into key scholarship players. It seems as if every season the Wildcats have a player that started as a walk-on but goes on to earn a scholarship spot and play meaningful snaps for the team. On this season's roster, Phillip Brooks highlights those criteria. Last season, it was Noah Johnson. The season before featured Devin Anctil.
MANHATTAN, KS
Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reveals what Nick Saban means to him

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker burst onto the college football scene last season, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season in East Lansing. Tucker does not lack experience, as he previously worked with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, at LSU in 2000 and Alabama in 2015. During an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, Tucker was asked what Saban has meant to him as a coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
Virginia Tech Football: Who is OL Jesse Hanson?

While depth continues to be a concern, Virginia Tech returns four starters on the offensive line this fall. The lone newcomer in the starting five looks to be left guard Jesse Hanson, a local product that has spent the past few seasons as a backup. Who is Jesse Hanson?. The...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Assessing LSU QB situation after watching full practice

All eyes were on the quarterbacks throughout LSU’s open practice on Thursday. While there were some great overall moments from the group, there is still plenty up in the air because of the limited action that one player in particular was not able to contribute. It was a situational...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WATCH: A&M boss Jimbo Fisher talks fall camp QB battle

Watch as Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher discusses his team approximately a week in their fall camp. He talks about the performances of quarterbacks Haynes King, Conner Weigman, and Max Johnson, what his team has accomplished so far in workouts, and what they need to do to be better in 2022. Please go to the 7:42 mark of the video which is courtesy of Texas A&M athletics.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Transfer OL Brian Greene found the fit he was looking for at Michigan State

Ask Brian Greene’s new Michigan State teammates about him, and the first thing they’ll mention is Greene’s considerable experience. They say he’s been a seamless fit off the field as much as on it, where his advanced understanding of offensive line play from five seasons at Washington State makes him a quick study as well as an accessible resource for the Spartans’ younger linemen.
EAST LANSING, MI
