The routine day of a man trying to be Nebraska's starting quarterback – if not now perhaps; soon – begins with a 6 a.m. wakeup and finds him heading home around 8 p.m. Practice consumes most of the morning. A dip in the cold tub comes after that. A bite to grab. A Bible study at 2. QBs meet from 2:45 to 4. Walk-through at 4:10. Dinner at 5:30 to 6:30. Team time after that. Meetings. Go home. Set your alarm.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO