Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them. Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric...
cwbchicago.com
Man stabbed at Fullerton Red Line station, offender leaves her ID at the scene
A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the neck on the Fullerton Red Line platform Tuesday evening, Chicago police said. But, in an interesting twist, the assailant apparently dropped her phone and ID before she escaped. Police said the victim and a woman were arguing on...
Street closures, parking restrictions in place as new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in Old Town
CHICAGO — Starting Thursday, a new crime-fighting plan goes into effect in the Old Town neighborhood. Street closures and parking restrictions will be in place along Blackhawk, Evergreen, Sedgwick, Hudson and Cleveland. According to a release from 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins, 18th District Police are placing special attention on these blocks and increasing patrols […]
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
fox32chicago.com
Photos show emotional father reunited with son after Chicago thief steals car with boy inside
CHICAGO - A one-year-old boy was found safe after the vehicle he was in was stolen Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 12:50 p.m., police say a 51-year-old man was on the street next to his parked vehicle in the 0-100 block of E. 23rd Street when an unknown second vehicle pulled up.
wjol.com
Eastbound I-80 to Get New Split-lane Configuration
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that as part of the ongoing efforts to replace the eastbound Interstate 80 bridges over Hickory Creek, Richards Street, Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad, and westbound over Richards Street, in Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox, a stage change is scheduled to take place on eastbound I-80 beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, Aug. 17. To prepare for the next stage of the project, starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, a lane closure will take place on eastbound I-80, between Chicago and Briggs streets.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge
A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
ABC7 Chicago
Family files lawsuit as mom remains on life-support after I-55 shooting involving Chicago cop
CHICAGO -- A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
ABC7 Chicago
Man stole $56K in watches on Magnificent Mile before Mother Hubbard's hammer attack: CPD
CHICAGO -- A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard's bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video...
fox32chicago.com
Catalytic converter thefts: Tips on how to prevent the rising Chicago crime
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. It's a costly crime that more and more people are falling victim to. "When they cut the converter off, they do a lot of damage," said Gary Kinsler, Autohaus owner. "This is very expensive. To replace this with OEM parts and put it back to the way it was, it could be up to $3,000 dollars."
'Got fooled': Man scams chocolate shop after pretending to check for carbon monoxide leak
The employees fell for his story and the man made away with $170.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
skokie.org
Skokie's Backlot Bash
See more information and a full Backlot Bash schedule from the Skokie Park District. Skokie's Backlot Bash features three nights of national and local music acts, a carnival, Backlot Dash 5K, classic car show, bingo, Skokie Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast and more, August 26 through 28, 2022 the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Oakton Street om Downtown Skokie. Please note that portions of Lincoln Avenue and Oakton Street will be closed from Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28.
Will Chicago police enforce the consent decree mandating police reform after Robert Boik fired?
Boik was fired Tuesday by Superintendent David Brown after he sent an email calling on Brown to reverse a decision to relocate 46 officers from his department back street patrol as part of CPD's effort to bolster its presence in hot spots around the city, including CTA.
wjol.com
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
