Private school tax break campaign files initiative signatures

A petition campaign turned in more than half a million signatures Wednesday in an effort to extend tax credits to fund private school scholarships. The initiative would create credits for contributions to savings accounts to help pay for tuition and other costs of attending private schools. Next, state election officials...
Alleged kidnap plotters weren't entrapped, prosecutors argue as second trial begins

Federal prosecutors began their second attempt Tuesday at convicting two men they say plotted and trained to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. A previous jury couldn’t reach agreement on the charges against Barry Croft and Adam Fox during a month-long trial that ended in April. Two other men who faced charges in that trial were acquitted.
Michigan charter schools group sues U.S. education department

A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U.S. Department of Education. In a lawsuit, the Michigan Association of Public School Academies (MAPSA) argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg said there are three main concerns with...
Michigan ag officials on the lookout for grape-killing lanternfly

The invasive spotted lanternfly is a plant-hopping bug that has the potential to destroy vineyards if it makes its way to the Grand Traverse region. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced to the public first sightings of the spotted lanternfly around Michigan. The samples were found in five counties, including Kent, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties on the west side of the state.
Michigan Fish Producers Association says it's settled lawsuit with DNR

The Michigan Fish Producers association has said its class-action lawsuit against the state Department of Natural Resources has reached a settlement. Details of the settlement have yet to be made public. The fish producers association sued the DNR over regulations that producers claimed interfered with their livelihoods. Michael Perry is...
Michigan Ford plants to go carbon neutral

Ford Motor Company is planning to shift its Michigan factories to carbon-neutral energy sources by 2025. To do so, the automaker is partnering with the utility DTE Energy on a large-scale investment that would involve building new solar arrays. Ford CEO Jim Farley said the deal will grow Michigan’s solar...
Michigan physicians say routine child immunization rates are down

Michigan physicians say there’s been a drop in immunization rates over the past two years —particularly among children. That includes vaccines for diseases such as polio and measles. At a media briefing on Monday hosted by the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians, the drop was attributed to a...
25 years after book, 'Tuesdays with Morrie' makes Mich. stage debut

That 1997 book, about the life lessons Albom gained from his beloved, late college professor who was dying of ALS, experienced wild success. It became a movie starring Hank Azaria and Jack Lemmon, and then in 2002, it became a play, debuting off Broadway. And they meant to bring the...
