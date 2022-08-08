Hot and Humid Again Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity will continue today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values of 100 degrees or higher through most of the afternoon. The chance for storms will be low, and mostly confined to area along the Blue Ridge.

The chance for storms increases on Wednesday, with widespread storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning by late afternoon. A few storms could produce damaging downburst winds.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing much milder and much drier air into the region. The conditions this weekend will be the most comfortable they have been all summer.

A strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa will gradually strengthen as it moves to the west-northwest over the next several days. There is a good chance this disturbance will become "Danielle", the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin since Colin dissipated over North Carolina.

