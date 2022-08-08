ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Hot and Humid Again Today

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EBprK_0h9ZD8ed00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity will continue today, with highs in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values of 100 degrees or higher through most of the afternoon. The chance for storms will be low, and mostly confined to area along the Blue Ridge.

The chance for storms increases on Wednesday, with widespread storms with heavy rain and frequent lightning by late afternoon. A few storms could produce damaging downburst winds.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing much milder and much drier air into the region. The conditions this weekend will be the most comfortable they have been all summer.

A strong tropical wave off the west coast of Africa will gradually strengthen as it moves to the west-northwest over the next several days. There is a good chance this disturbance will become "Danielle", the first named storm in the Atlantic Basin since Colin dissipated over North Carolina.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blue Ridge, VA
State
North Carolina State
City
Richmond, VA
Channelocity

2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023

( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Heavy Rain#The Blue Ridge#Android
NBC12

Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy