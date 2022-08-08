ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

No Phones Are Allowed At A New Dallas Restaurant & People Have So Many Feelings About It

By Brittany Cristiano
 4 days ago
There's a new restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that is causing quite a stir amongst people right now because of its "no phone" policy.

Caterina's is an eatery in the Fort Worth Stockyards serving up fine Italian fare, and the establishment requires patrons to lock their cellphone in a bag upon entry to the hostess stand.

The chef and owner, Tim Love, recently said the policy for no phones is to help promote a "slow dining" experience, and the public opinion is split between those who support his concept and those who comment disapproval for various reasons.

Despite the feedback, there will be absolutely no food posts, mid-meal tinder swipes out of boredom or TikTok scrolling on Caterina's watch.

Many people hold the opinion that the restaurant doesn't have the "right" to tell its customers what they are allowed to do with their cellphones.

"If I don’t want to look at it I won’t," a Facebook User commented on a post regarding the restaurant's opening. "I don’t need a restaurant or anyone to tell me not to."

There are others who agree with the concept and appreciate what they see it has done for them.

"I must admit seeing folks dining and talking amongst themselves instead of faces up in their phones is refreshing," a person said on the same publication.

A few others believe that it's just like going back to a time before we had cellphones.

"Sounds like a great idea," one person wrote. "I would just be sure to text the number of the restaurant to my kids in case of an emergency, you know, like it used to be."

There is also a dress code that requires men to wear suit jackets.

The dining room can only fit 40 people, so there's a dark and intimate ambiance you can experience without the glow of different cellular devices.

You have a choice of all sorts of dishes like various fresh kinds of pasta and classic Italian appetizers, but don't worry about missing out on the possible viral Instagram shots. Patrons will be emailed follow-up pictures of everything they ordered, Love said.

Lastly, if someone must have access to their phone during their meal, you will be able to retrieve it and take it outside.

Comments / 11

Elijah V
4d ago

people that say nobody has the right to tell them what to do or not to do with their phones, you dont have to eat there first of all. its the persons way of running their business and thats final. 🤷‍♂️

Reply
8
Gonzo Dallas
4d ago

It’s actually in Fort Worth. A completely separate city. That doesn’t want to be lumped in with Dallas, for sure.

Reply
7
Kevin Campbell
4d ago

It's respect for the person you're with. If it's you and the other person dining,that person deserves your utmost respect and attention. If you can't hold a conversation without your phone, maybe you need to go to McDonald's

Reply
4
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

