‘Paranormal Activity’ Creator Confirmed ‘Not Real Sequels’ Sparked Legal Investigation

Paranormal Activity launched several sequels into one of this generation’s most recognized horror franchises. The movies are making their way back into the conversation after Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum spoke about the future of the found footage movies . However, Paranormal Activity creator Oren Peli confirmed that any announced sequels are “not real,” and the studio is looking into the IMDb and Wikipedia pages that claim otherwise.

Jason Blum had enough with the ‘Paranormal Activity’ sequels

L-R Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat | Paramount

According to a Variety interview with Blum, he’s ready to move on from the horror franchise. The 2007 film launched a series of eight movies and additional media. However, Blum and audiences didn’t care for the latest of the Paranormal Activity sequels, titled Next of Kin . The film went direct to streaming, landing exclusively on Paramount+ in 2021. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score currently sits at 31% from critics and 36% from audiences.

“It has been enough already,” Blum said. “That last Paranormal Activity movie was terrible.” As a result, Twitter went into a frenzy. After all, the CEO attached his name to the production. However, there are a lot of other Hollywood politics at work, and he wasn’t happy with the final product.

The website’s interview also pointed to another installment in the line of Paranormal Activity sequels eyeing a 2023 release.

Oren Peli confirmed ‘Paranormal Activity’ sequels are ‘not real’

Peli took to Facebook to respond to the supposed confirmation of more Paranormal Activity sequels. It turns out that he isn’t involved in any future productions involving this franchise. As a result, these prior announcements are jumping the gun a bit.

Paranormal Activity fans,” Peli wrote. “There are stories coming out about sequels in the works. Those are listed on IMDB as Paranormal Activity 8 , remake, etc. Those are not real sequels. We have nothing to do with them, and do not know these people who claim to be making these films.”

Peli concluded his post with the statement, “Paramount’s legal department is looking into this.”

There’s a strong chance that some channel will provide an update as to the status of any further installments.

Blumhouse Production is pursuing other properties

The next of the Paranormal Activity sequels was supposedly titled The Other Side . It was supposed to return the franchise to the original story with Katie Featherston’s story. However, Blum has a long list of other plans to explore within the horror genre.

Halloween Ends will conclude his exploration after revisiting the long-running slasher franchise within the context of a sequel. Next, he plans to do the same with The Exorcist sequel with director David Gordon Green attached. The cast already includes Ellen Burstyn, Ann Dowd, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Horror fans will have to wait to see if Blum and Peli decide to dip back into the found footage horror franchise with more sequels.

