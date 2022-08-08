ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elton John and Britney Spears Announce New Song, ‘Hold Me Closer’

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Britney is back. In 2022, Elton John officially announced the upcoming release “Hold Me Closer,” featuring the award-winning pop artist Britney Spears . Here’s what we know about this track (and what fans are saying about it on social media).

Britney Spears is the artist behind ‘Toxic,’ ‘I’m a Slave 4 U,’ and ‘…Baby One More Time’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QmW6L_0h9ZCcor00
US singer Britney Spears performs in Rotterdam, 2004, for ‘The Onyx Hotel Tour’ | AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears is the pop star behind “Gimme More,” “Oops! I Did It Again,” and “If U Seek Amy.” She earned several Grammy nominations, even snagging a Grammy win in the Best Dance Recording category.

In November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny ruled the conservatorship of Spears’ person and her estate is “no longer required, effective immediately.” That means Spears is free to release original music — or record with other artists. In 2022, this singer will make her return with a collaboration.

Britney Spears and Elton John will collaborate on the song ‘Hold Me Closer’

On Aug. 8, John confirmed that his latest collaboration was in the works. That’s with the pop princess herself, Spears, for the song “Hold Me Closer.” The news came with an Instagram post, complete with a rocket and a rose.

“Oh my god, Queen Britney is back,” one Instagram comment said, while another read, “Yesss give us the Britney collab!!”

Some Instagram users noticed that “hold me closer” are some of the lyrics to John’s song “ Tiny Dancer ,” with the artist singing, “Hold me closer, tiny dancer / Count the headlights on the highway.” This is no accident.

In fact, this announcement comes just weeks after Page Six reported John recorded a new version of “Tiny Dancer” with Spears over 50 years after the song’s initial release. The website’s source reported the collaboration was John’s idea and Spears, being a fan, obliged.

This marks an important milestone for Spears, as this would be her first time returning to the music scene since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Her would also be her first new release since 2016’s Glory album, excluding 2020’s expanded edition of the album.

Elton John recently collaborated with other artists for ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

This artist re-recorded “Chosen Family” with Rina Sawayama and was featured on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica . Recently, John created his own album informed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That was The Lockdown Sessions, co-written by Charlie Puth, which featured songs “Learn to Fly,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “One of Me.”

Most notably, John found success with his collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart.” The PNAU Remix of this track holds over a billion Spotify streams, with Lipa performing “Cold Heart” on her Future Nostalgia tour.

In 2022, the artist appeared on “100% Endurance – Elton John Version” by Yard Act. Until “Hold Me Closer” debuts, music by John and Spears is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: ‘Be Prepared’ From Disney’s 1994 Version of ‘The Lion King’ Was Actually Sung by 2 Different Actors

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Fans Exhausted After Britney Spears Shares Yet Another Bizarre Dancing Video

Britney Spears' fans are tired of seeing the same old social media content. The pop princess took to Instagram on Monday, August 1, to share one of her infamous dancing videos — but her followers seemed fatigued by the lack of creativity in her posts. "Red 🌹🌹🌹," Spears captioned the clip of herself rocking a bright red mini dress while dancing to "Gomd" by Sickick in her foyer. BRITNEY SPEARS' DAD JAMIE NOT BACKING DOWN FROM TRYING TO DEPOSE PRINCESS OF POPThough it looked like she was enjoying herself, loyal and devoted fans were not thrilled with the update. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Revealed: K’Fed Set To Lose $20K Monthly Child Support Allowance As Feud With Ex-Britney Spears Takes New Twist

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline will be without financial support from the pop star in a little over 2 years, Radar has learned. Federline caused a stir this week after he trashed Spears in the press claiming their sons want nothing to do with her. He decided to sit down for an interview as his child support checks are coming to an end. According to sources close to the situation, back in 2018, Federline went back to court demanding an increase in his $20k a month child support check. He said he pulled in less than 1% of what she...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

‘I Have A Job’: Britney Spears’ Husband Sam Asghari Rips Into Singer’s Ex Kevin Federline

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari has come out swinging against the pop star’s ex-husband Kevin Federline after he revealed family secrets in a new interview, Radar has learned. On Saturday, Sam posted a lengthy statement trashing Kevin for making comments about Britney’s kids. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney’s ex-husband said in a one-on-one with ITV that their sons haven’t seen the pop star in months. He claimed that 15-year-old Jayden and 16-year-old Sean have decided to stay away from Britney for the time being. Kevin said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It's been a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Puth
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Elton John
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home

Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cold Heart#Time#Afp
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.1. The Wiz

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

156K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy