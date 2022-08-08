ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Underhill, VT
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
City
Underhill, WI
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jeffrey Ettinger
Person
Jim Hagedorn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ron Kind
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Becca Balint
NBC News

Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll

A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Seat#Election State#Congress#U S Senate#Democrats#Republicans#U S House
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Army
POLITICO

With primary day on Tuesday, Liz Cheney is making a final pitch to Wyoming voters using a key argument: The importance of her work as a Jan. 6 committee member.

She's not appealing to just Republicans, either. What's happening: Less than a week away from the Wyoming GOP primary, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is out with a new ad highlighting her participation on the Jan. 6 committee investigating Donald Trump and his attempts to subvert the 2020 election. Take a...
WYOMING STATE
NBC News

Trump's endorsement on the line in Wisconsin and Connecticut

Tuesday's primary elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut will be another test of the power of former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Trump has endorsed 12 candidates across three states, including candidates in statewide and national races. Wisconsin. In the Badger State, Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels in the hotly...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy