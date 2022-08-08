ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

This Incredible Sandbar In The Florida Keys Has Sparkling Clear Water & Is Unlike Any Other

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
There's a stunning village in the Florida Keys that has miles and miles of gorgeous clear water beaches and sparkling underwater sandbars.

Islamorada, FL is a hidden gem and quaint beach town where people enjoy going fishing, visiting Alligator reef and walking in waist-deep water to cool off in the sun.

There are snorkel tours and captain charters available to rent an excursion and spend the whole day meeting people from different docked boats anchored in the sand. Some even have grilling stations they can set up for you so you can enjoy a nice meal.

While in the water, you'll want to look out for sea life that swims around you. From stingrays to Yellowtail snapper and even conch, you can find all kinds of animals under the ocean blues.

People head to the sandbar for various different occasions and enjoy the stretch of water that is just about 30 seconds out of the channel from Angler's Reef.

You can only get to the dreamy area by water vessel. While there, many people enjoy using a paddle board and laying on floaties to relax under the sun.

Islamorada has so many other things to do besides see the sand bar, as well. There are art galleries to visit, private sunset cruise tours as well as mangrove tours.

You also can visit clear water beaches like Anne's Beach, which is known for its picturesque greenery and even has its own version of a sandbar to splash around in.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

