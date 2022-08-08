Read full article on original website
Zoo’s oldest resident — gone since 2009 — is finally back home. All 508 pounds of him.
Rocket the 90-year-old Aldabra tortoise and confirmed escape artist has been gone for 13 years.
Hutchinson BBQ holding Jones Family Fundraiser today
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hickory Stik BBQ at 25 North Main in Hutchinson is holding a fundraiser Wednesday for the Jones Family. They will donate 10% of all sales to the family and 100% of the Sales from the special Jones Mac Attack Stacker Sandwich. The special sandwich is...
Longtime Wichita restaurant that’s down employees will stop offering dinner service
The owners want to move toward retirement and haven’t been able to find enough staff since COVID-19
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux
The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
New west-side sports bar — a year and a half in the making — is finally ready to open
The franchisee for Wichita’s glitzy new Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is a former Kansas State football star.
KWCH.com
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas
Planning a visit to Kansas? Set aside time in your itinerary to explore all the best things to do in Wichita. The largest city in the Sunflower State, Wichita offers travelers a wealth of family-friendly points of interest, making it a fantastic stop on any Midwest road trip. Brimming with...
insideradio.com
Rocking M Media Circles Which Stations It Wants To Auction In Bankruptcy Reorganization.
Rocking M Media is putting a dozen full-power stations and a translator up for auction, including its Wichita stations, as part of its bankruptcy reorganization. The move is designed to raise enough funds that would allow the company launched in 2007 by Monte and Doris Miller to continue, albeit with a focus on smaller Kansas markets.
KAKE TV
McPherson residents fighting back against talks by city to remove nearly 40 trees from Lakeside Park
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson resident Brian Hopp says the city is known for its big, beautiful trees, especially at Lakeside Park. That's why Tuesday, the town was outraged at what came out of the City Council meeting. "The layout, and how many x's are on that map, it was...
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
What to know as school starts in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Wichita Public Schools USD 259 are returning to class very soon. Friday, Aug. 12, is a half-day orientation for sixth- and ninth-grade students. Monday, Aug. 15, is the first day for everyone else. Daily start and end times The school day starts and ends at different times, depending on […]
Wichita leash laws exist to protect the community
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In Wichita, the “leash law” is a provision of a city code that prohibits certain domestic animals from roaming free. City Code 6.04.040a, or the “leash law,” states, “Any owner, keeper or harborer of any animal, other than cats, found running at large within the corporate limits of the city shall […]
wichitabyeb.com
Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant Revisited
One of the most requested restaurants for a revisited review recently has been Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant. The eatery is in a busy area of town on 2330 N. Maize Road, but kind of tucked away towards the back. It’s not the most visible place if you’re driving down Maize, but definitely worth a stop if you’re in the area.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 […]
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
