Wichita, KS

wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms

A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
WICHITA, KS
#Old Cowtown Museum#Deer#Mountain#Furnishings
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas

Planning a visit to Kansas? Set aside time in your itinerary to explore all the best things to do in Wichita. The largest city in the Sunflower State, Wichita offers travelers a wealth of family-friendly points of interest, making it a fantastic stop on any Midwest road trip. Brimming with...
WICHITA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?

Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

What to know as school starts in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Wichita Public Schools USD 259 are returning to class very soon. Friday, Aug. 12, is a half-day orientation for sixth- and ninth-grade students. Monday, Aug. 15, is the first day for everyone else. Daily start and end times The school day starts and ends at different times, depending on […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita leash laws exist to protect the community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In Wichita, the “leash law” is a provision of a city code that prohibits certain domestic animals from roaming free. City Code 6.04.040a, or the “leash law,” states, “Any owner, keeper or harborer of any animal, other than cats, found running at large within the corporate limits of the city shall […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant Revisited

One of the most requested restaurants for a revisited review recently has been Las Catrinas Mexican Restaurant. The eatery is in a busy area of town on 2330 N. Maize Road, but kind of tucked away towards the back. It’s not the most visible place if you’re driving down Maize, but definitely worth a stop if you’re in the area.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Boeing to host hiring event in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boeing, one of the largest aerospace companies, is coming to Wichita to recruit. The company says they are hiring various engineering, business and finance professionals to work on multiple programs, particularly for Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The hiring and career event will take place on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11 […]
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS

