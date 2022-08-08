The grand opening is set for Monday, August 15, but we have your first look at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux right here on the blog. The chain based out of Louisiana has taken over the former Granite City space to give west siders a much anticipated Cajun option and additional sports bar in the part of town. We stopped by during a private opening event to give readers a first-hand look at what to expect.

WICHITA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO