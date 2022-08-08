ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns is delayed, Wolverine's claws retract slightly

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rppwz_0h9ZAjvW00
(Image credit: Firaxis)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the tactical Marvel RPG from XCOM developer Firaxis, has been delayed. It was set to come out on October 7 but has now been pushed to an unspecified later date, possibly into early 2023.

Take-Two Interactive's first-quarter financial report indicates that Marvel's Midnight Suns will be out sometime in the company's fiscal year 2023, which runs until the end of March, 2023. The delay will enable Firaxis and 2K to "ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans," Take-Two said.

This is the second time that Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed: It was originally slated to come out in March 2022, but in late 2021 was pushed into the second half of the year to give Firaxis "more time to make this best game possible," with "more story, cinematics, and overall polish."

Playing Midnight Suns for a PC Gamer cover story (opens in new tab) in June, executive editor Tyler Wilde was impressed by the turn-based combat design ("it shows in the quality of the attack animations and the fun I had even during the tutorial missions") and a mixture of underwhelmed and amused by the storytelling ("The dialogue and animation can be a bit rough, but Tony Stark irritating Doctor Strange by repeatedly referring to him as "Doctor Spooky" is the sort of straightforward Marvel gag it's easy to enjoy").

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0h9ZAjvW00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer

After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

After lying dormant for nearly three decades, someone discovered a two-player mode in Super Punch-Out

In context: Most people who played video games in the 1980s and 90s probably remember cheat codes with an element of fondness. There were even entire publications devoted to the subject, and finding one on your own was pretty exciting. Nowadays, cheating in video games mostly happens in multiplayer titles and is generally frowned upon since cheaters ruin other people's experiences rather than keeping their spoiling to themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
PC Gamer

Cult of the Lamb review

What is it? A game that puts the ‘cult’ into ‘cutlet’. Reviewed on GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, 8 GB RAM. At first, it looks like this is going to be a remarkably short game. Things start with you, as a cowering little lamb, being led to your death as a sacrifice. Within ten minutes however, you’ve already exacted violent revenge on your would-be murderers, and pledged your adorable allegiance to the mysterious being that returned you to the land of the living. You start a cult of your own; a cult where all the members are super-cute creatures.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Hard West 2 review

Just about anything can be made better by the addition of the supernatural. Pirates of the Caribbean exploited a winning formula with its ghostly buccaneers, Stranger Things puts the demons in D&D, and Hard West has hit a home run with its tales of the weird wild west. An XCOM-like tactics game, except when it isn’t, Hard West 2 brings some up-to-date ideas to the poker table.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2 cheat maker claims it hasn't harmed the game, says Bungie should work with it

AimJunkies is preparing legal action of its own to prove that its software did not cause damage to Bungie. Bungie ran into a bit of a snag in its legal campaign against Destiny 2 cheat sellers in May when a Seattle judge dismissed its copyright infringement complaint (opens in new tab) against cheat maker AimJunkies. Bungie had argued that the development of cheats was an infringement of its copyright, while AimJunkies defends its software as an original creation—and the judge agreed with AimJunkies.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Claws#Video Game#Marvel S Midnight Suns#Xcom
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy codes currently active and how to redeem them

Tower of Fantasy codes are a way of getting free stuff in the new Genshin-like open world sci-fi RPG. It's pretty usual for gacha games to release freebies in the form of codes, helping players get in-game or premium currencies to trade for randomized pulls of new characters, or to ease the burden of all that material farming they're inevitably going to have to do.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Mod makes Halo's Master Chief into a Yakuza enforcer

1980s Tokyo⁠—the glitz, the glamor, the excesses of the postwar economic miracle, the… genetically enhanced super soldier from 2551?. Modder Kashiiera over on Nexus Mods (opens in new tab) has traded one gaming sex symbol for another, replacing Yakuza 0's sensitive hunk Kiryu with Halo's sensitive hunk, Master Chief Petty Officer John 117. Thanks to a simple model swap, you can now rough up thugs, teach important life lessons, and unravel the mystery of the Empty Lot as a 7-foot-tall, one-ton killing machine from the 26th century.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them

You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Surreal Apex Legends bug is doing a switcheroo on character abilities

Apex Legends has just kicked off season 14—introducing new character Vantage (opens in new tab), marking the death of the self-revive perk and increasing the level cap with an extra three tiers of 500 levels. It's also had some unintended side effects, like a very humorous bug that does the old switcheroo on character abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday

When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered

While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Tower of Fantasy apologizes for long launch day server queues with freebies for all

The newest Genshin-like is drawing plenty of day one interest from PC and mobile players. As was likely expected for a free-to-play online game launch, Tower of Fantasy's servers are struggling to handle day one interest with 10+ hour long server queues. We've already gone hands on with it and dubbed it a "messy Genshin Impact," though it does bring customizable characters and a slightly more shared world than Genshin. Even so, no surprise that all the current Genshin lovers are jumping in to see if it's a competitor worth fussing over before they head back to Teyvat.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

After nearly 30 years, Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster studio CEO David Braben steps down

Braben will remain with the company in a new role, but day-to-day operations at Frontier Developments will now be led by former chief creative officer Jonny Watts. Just shy of 30 years after founding the company, David Braben is stepping down as CEO of UK-based studio Frontier Developments. Braben will remain with the company in the newly-created role of president and founder, while longtime chief creative officer Jonny Watts will move into the chief executive position.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Path of Exile's next quarterly expansion offers an early taste of the endgame

Lake of Kalandra will let players reflect on battles that were, battles that are, and some battles that have not yet come to pass. One of the great things about Path of Exile is its enormous, incredibly customizable endgame, the Atlas of Worlds. Taking every piece of the main game, past seasonal expansions, and more, throwing them into a blender and serving it up like some kind of never-ending Content Smoothie. The only problem is you've got to complete PoE's surprisingly extensive story campaign first, a feat many players still haven't achieved. The upcoming Lake of Kalandra expansion looks to give players an early peek at endgame action from the start.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

FIFA 23 will bring back loot boxes, EA confirms as it defends the practice

FIFA 23 will mark the end (opens in new tab) of Electronic Arts' long-running partnership with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, the global sport governing body that gives the videogame series its name. But it won't mark the end of FIFA loot boxes, as EA has confirmed that randomized loot boxes will be back for the swansong.
FIFA
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy