Marvel's Midnight Suns is delayed, Wolverine's claws retract slightly

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the tactical Marvel RPG from XCOM developer Firaxis, has been delayed. It was set to come out on October 7 but has now been pushed to an unspecified later date, possibly into early 2023.

Take-Two Interactive's first-quarter financial report indicates that Marvel's Midnight Suns will be out sometime in the company's fiscal year 2023, which runs until the end of March, 2023. The delay will enable Firaxis and 2K to "ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans," Take-Two said.

This is the second time that Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed: It was originally slated to come out in March 2022, but in late 2021 was pushed into the second half of the year to give Firaxis "more time to make this best game possible," with "more story, cinematics, and overall polish."

Playing Midnight Suns for a PC Gamer cover story (opens in new tab) in June, executive editor Tyler Wilde was impressed by the turn-based combat design ("it shows in the quality of the attack animations and the fun I had even during the tutorial missions") and a mixture of underwhelmed and amused by the storytelling ("The dialogue and animation can be a bit rough, but Tony Stark irritating Doctor Strange by repeatedly referring to him as "Doctor Spooky" is the sort of straightforward Marvel gag it's easy to enjoy").

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.