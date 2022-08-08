ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos

After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Tequila
Person
Kanye
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Pete Davidson
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Tropical Vacation

Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. It appears Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took their romance on a beachy retreat. The Kardashians star has shared a whole lot of snippets from her tropical trip on Instagram recently—including a July 14 post by the beach, a photo on a boat and a video next to waterfall. Now, Devin is sharing pics of a similar nature on his own Instagram, leading many eagle-eyed fans to believe he was on that same vacation.
PHOENIX, AZ
E! News

Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos

Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tattoo Artist#Millennials#Ultra#Western
Us Weekly

North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion

She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Skintight Cat Suit & Refers To Her Behind As ‘Gen Z’: Photos

Khloe Kardashian‘s time in the gym is definitely paying off. The reality star, 38, sizzled in a sexy new TikTok as she sported the high-shine spaghetti strap catsuit from Good American, the label she co-founded with Emma Grede. The video, posted on July 23, began with Khloe getting glammed up with Kylie Cosmetics as she cuddled up to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s gray kitten. “[Love] with my gen Z ass,” Khloe hilariously wrote with two black heart emojis, referencing sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s generation (notably, Khloe would be a millennial as she was born in 1984).
MUSIC
Glamour

Kris Jenner Drops Her 9-Step Skin-Care Routine

As any fan of the Kardashian family knows, Kris Jenner pretty much does it all: momager, business mogul, Ariana Grande music video star, and pixie-cut pioneer. At this point, it's hard to find a career or title that the Kardashians star has yet to add to her impressively lengthy résumé.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot

Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney Kardashian shares 'mom and dad' G-Wagons days after Kylie's jet backlash

Kylie Jenner faced criticism for showing “his and hers” private jets and two weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian has flaunted ‘mom and dad’ G-Wagons. As a member of Forbes Under 30 Hall Of Fame, Kylie owning a private jet may be expected. With a net worth of $600M – not one billion – Stormi and her younger brother are set for life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy