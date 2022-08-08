Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
The Kardashian ‘momager’ Kris Jenner has opened up about her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and how he is ‘such a great person.’. When promoting her new ‘MasterClass’ to People, the Kardashian Queen couldn’t help but open up her relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and...
epicstream.com
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
d1softballnews.com
Kylie Jenner ‘slams’ Travis Scott for letting smoke in his photos
After sharing some of his shots on Instagram on Monday, June 11, on which we saw smoke, the lovely American influencer claimed that her current boyfriend is behind this ‘anomaly’ in a tongue-in-cheek tone. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a ‘crazy’ love affair. A...
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms He Joined Kendall Jenner on Tropical Vacation
Watch: Devin Booker Seemingly Confirms Vacay With Kendall Jenner. It appears Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner took their romance on a beachy retreat. The Kardashians star has shared a whole lot of snippets from her tropical trip on Instagram recently—including a July 14 post by the beach, a photo on a boat and a video next to waterfall. Now, Devin is sharing pics of a similar nature on his own Instagram, leading many eagle-eyed fans to believe he was on that same vacation.
Kim Kardashian's 4 Kids Are So Grown Up in Adorable New Beach Photos
Watch: Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway. Kim Kardashian shared a series of snaps from her beach vacation with her children North West, 9; Saint West, 6; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3, to Instagram on July 13, captioning the set "LIFE." The Kardashians star, 41, and her kids recently joined their fellow family members on a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday.
North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion
She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner
The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
Kendall Jenner confirms her and Devin Booker’s relationship status with video
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's nature-themed trip was a slam dunk in rekindling the passion between the two. TheKardashiansstar and Phoenix Suns player recently enjoyed a fun-filled adventure together outdoors—proving that they're on the best of terms. On July 31, Kendall shared a snippet of Devin axe-throwing while the...
Delivery From Khloé Kardashian Reveals Even Her Family Refers To Kourtney And Travis Barker As ‘Kravis’
It looks like all of the Kardashians are on board with Kourtney and Travis Barker's nickname "Kravis."
Bad Blood? Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ a Post About Kris Jenner Leaking Info About Taylor Swift’s Private Jet
Are the Kardashians and Taylor Swift feuding … again? Khloé Kardashian “liked” a TikTok video joking that her mom, Kris Jenner, leaked information on Taylor’s private jet usage to distract fans from the drama surrounding Kylie Jenner‘s private jet usage. “Who leaked that Taylor...
Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Skintight Cat Suit & Refers To Her Behind As ‘Gen Z’: Photos
Khloe Kardashian‘s time in the gym is definitely paying off. The reality star, 38, sizzled in a sexy new TikTok as she sported the high-shine spaghetti strap catsuit from Good American, the label she co-founded with Emma Grede. The video, posted on July 23, began with Khloe getting glammed up with Kylie Cosmetics as she cuddled up to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson‘s gray kitten. “[Love] with my gen Z ass,” Khloe hilariously wrote with two black heart emojis, referencing sister Kylie and Kendall Jenner‘s generation (notably, Khloe would be a millennial as she was born in 1984).
Lamar Just ‘Hollered’ at Khloe to Have Baby #2 With Him Instead of ‘Cheating’ Tristan
A genuine question. Lamar Odom responded to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s surrogacy announcement. Khloé’s ex-husband also took a jab at the Chicago Bulls basketball player after Tristan’s cheating scandal with her. A video obtained by Page Six on July 27, 2022, shows the former...
Kris Jenner Drops Her 9-Step Skin-Care Routine
As any fan of the Kardashian family knows, Kris Jenner pretty much does it all: momager, business mogul, Ariana Grande music video star, and pixie-cut pioneer. At this point, it's hard to find a career or title that the Kardashians star has yet to add to her impressively lengthy résumé.
Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim
On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of...
Kim Kardashian praised for supporting ex Kanye West with Yeezy family photoshoot
Kim Kardashian has continued to support her ex-husband Kanye West by modelling his Yeezy fashion line with her daughters, North and Chicago West, prompting fans to applaud the mother of four for her successful co-parenting skills.On Thursday, the 41-year-old reality star shared pictures from an at-home photoshoot with her girls to Instagram. In the series of photos, Kardashian flashed a peace sign as she lounged on the floor with her four-year-old daughter, Chicago. The reality star was dressed in a black leather catsuit with gloves, while her youngest daughter – also dressed in an all-black outfit – wore a...
After Kylie Jenner Was Slammed For Private Jet Usage, Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flew Commercial Like The Rest Of Us
Kylie Jenner has been hearing it about all the short private jet flights she has taken, but her sister is apparently content to fly commercial.
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian shares 'mom and dad' G-Wagons days after Kylie's jet backlash
Kylie Jenner faced criticism for showing “his and hers” private jets and two weeks later, Kourtney Kardashian has flaunted ‘mom and dad’ G-Wagons. As a member of Forbes Under 30 Hall Of Fame, Kylie owning a private jet may be expected. With a net worth of $600M – not one billion – Stormi and her younger brother are set for life.
