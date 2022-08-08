ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A California Mom Sold Out This TikTok-Viral Black Dress, But Additional Colorways Are Still in Stock & on Sale

By Katie Decker-Jacoby
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 3 days ago

Out with the old and in with the new. That’s exactly how I’m feeling about my current dress collection . After wearing all of mine multiple times this summer, I’m ready to add styles that I don’t already own into my rotation. Slip dresses and nap dresses are cute and all, but something new could really give my closet the refresh it needs to finish the summer strong. When in doubt, I turn to TikTok.

Thanks to the video-sharing platform, I have finally found my next addition. Abercrombie & Fitch’s Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress fuses three trends: corsets, straps and the maxi length. I have yet to see a ton of long dresses that incorporate corsets or corset-inspired design elements, so this one definitely catches my eye. It also stands out to me because of who helped it go viral on TikTok.

@oliviaamcdowell originally posted about this chic number and dubbed it her “dream dress,” which prompted @californiaistoocasual to follow suit with her own TikTok try-on. I love how they both paired the dress with flat black sandals , gold jewelry and a pink lip . The two TikTokers look absolutely gorg and instantly hooked me on this maxi dress.

While the black and brown versions are completely sold out, there are three other available options that are just as stunning: white and blue floral . Though I personally would go for the black version, the white one is still so chic, and the blue floral one is cute and playful.

Regardless of which colorway you choose, they’re both on sale for 25 percent off right now, so don’t wait to check out with this dress in your cart, especially since it’s likely to sell out.

Abercrombie & Fitch Corset Maxi… $81 (was $120)


Buy Now

One of the reasons why this dress flatters all different body types is that you can order it in petite, regular and tall ranges in sizes XXS to XL. The maxi dress is made from poplin fabric and shows off corset-style seaming details, a deep neckline and an adjustable tie strap around the neck. That sounds like the description for the perfect dress, right?

Go for a casual look and pair it with your fave white sneakers , or style it with heeled sandals for a fancier occasion, like a special event or perhaps even a wedding .

Gorgeous dress ! So flattering and timeless. Got it in black and brown because I knew it would sell out,” wrote one shopper who we’re about to copy.

To best care for your garment, clean it within the comfort of your own home. Machine wash it cold with like colors and tumble dry on low, since the brand advises you not to take it to the dry cleaners.

As for the fit, one shopper recommends going up one size. “I had been waiting for a maxi dress in this print. It’s beautiful! I would recommend sizing up, since the corset is pretty tight.”

Now that you and I have found our new go-to dress , it’s time to actually whip out our wallets and grab it on sale for $81; a casual $39 off is too good to turn down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0h9Z9SIR00

