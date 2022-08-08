ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Kevin Durant told Nets ownership to choose between him, Steve Nash-Sean Marks pairing

By Jason Owens
 4 days ago
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Head Coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets look on against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on March 27, 2022 in New York City.

Kevin Durant is not happy with Brooklyn Nets management and still wants to be traded barring a change, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

Per the report, Durant met with team owner Joseph Tsai over the weekend and told him to choose between himself and the pairing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Durant previously requested a trade from the Nets in June following a tumultuous season that resulted in a first-round playoff sweep to the Boston Celtics.

NBC Sports

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
