ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcfmradio.com

Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon

With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
EUGENE, OR
KGW

More than 5,400 lightning strikes reported in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — A thunder and lightning storm passed through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday evening. Oregon and Washington saw a combined 5,473 lightning strikes between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) said in a tweet. Oregon saw the vast majority of the lightning with 5,223 strikes — most of them in Central Oregon — while 250 strikes were reported in Washington.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
beachconnection.net

When That Spectacular Glow Hits the Oregon Coast: Surprise Colors Between Yachats and Florence

(Florence, Oregon) – An early October a few years back, and the beaches and beach towns are warm and bereft of most any breeze. The Oregon coast is unbelievably warm – it feels like a different world. Or at least more like California. However, there's hardly any crowds at this hour: the sun is just now going down and some extraordinary things start to happen. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
FLORENCE, OR
Addicted To Quack

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
EUGENE, OR
oregoncoasttoday.com

The story of Camp Adair

Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Blue Jays#New Hampshire Fisher Cats#San Francisco Giants#The Vancouver Canadians
orangemedianetwork.com

4 contaminants found in Corvallis water above EWG recommendations

Although the City of Corvallis is in compliance with federal drinking water standards, The Environmental Workgroup, an online community of over 30 million people that aims to protect the public has recorded that in the Corvallis there are four contaminants found in the water that exceed their recommended guidelines. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
KXL

Firefighter Dies While Battling Big Swamp Fire In Lane County

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter lost their life to the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest on Wednesday. Collin Hagan from Colorado died from his injuries after being struck by a tree. He was working for the Bureau of Land Management and was part of the Craig Interagency Hotshots crew.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oakridge on alert as Cedar Creek Fire burns 12 miles away

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The town of Oakridge is once again watching as a large fire burns near them. We spoke to the mayor and fire crews about their fears as the fire remains zero percent contained. At Oakridge Elementary, a fire base has been set up to give residents...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Vacant Aaron's furniture building has a new occupant

EUGENE, Ore. — You may have noticed Aaron's furniture store on River Road has been vacant for some time. That's all about to change this fall. The store has moved to another location in Eugene; meanwhile, Oregon Integrated Health will be transitioning from 1029 River Road to the former Aaron's building.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Two homes burn down in fire at Dorris Ranch

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A fire broke out just south of Springfield near Dorris Ranch Sunday, burning down two homes. We spoke to residents about the aftermath. Fire crews are wrapping up on what was initially a two-home blaze, and the cause still under investigation. Firefighters brought in additional trucks and resources from neighboring departments due to a lack of fire hydrants in the area.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Suspect still at large after multi-agency search

NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
NOTI, OR
The Times

Sherwood man arrested, accused of murdering girlfriend

Fabian Albert Hernandez faces charges of murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Kaylee Birdzell.A Sherwood man is facing charges on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend, the Washington County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday evening, Aug. 10. Fabian Albert Hernandez, 31, is accused of killing 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell, whose body was reportedly discovered Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a landfill in Benton County. The Sheriff's Office said Hernandez and Birdzell "had been in a relationship," and after Birdzell's family reported she was missing last Friday, Aug. 5, they interviewed Hernandez on Sunday, Aug. 7. Hernandez was originally...
SHERWOOD, OR
kezi.com

Linn County man sentenced in child exploitation case

GATES, Ore. -- A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for exploiting numerous children over the internet for over a decade, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. The LCSO reports that John DiMolfetto, 39, of Gates, used numerous social media accounts to manipulate and exploit children as young as 7 years old. Officials said the suspect was arrested in May of 2020 after they received reports of child exploitation in April of that year.
LINN COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy