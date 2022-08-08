ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma's Gundy out after saying 'racially charged' word

By CLIFF BRUNT
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Erlws_0h9Z7A9X00
Oklahoma Gundy Resigns Football Oklahoma offensive coach Cale Gundy speaks during an NCAA college football media day, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Norman, Okla. Gundy announced his resignation Sunday, Aug. 7, after using offensive language during a film session the week prior. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki)

A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Monday that Gundy uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week.

Gundy, who had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, announced his resignation in a social media post late Sunday, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.

“Coach Gundy resigned from the program because he knows what he did was wrong,” first-year Sooners coach Brent Venables said in the statement. “He chose to read aloud to his players, not once but multiple times, a racially charged word that is objectionable to everyone, and does not reflect the attitude and values of our university or our football program. This is not acceptable. Period.”

Gundy apologized in his post and explained his resignation. He said he noticed a player was distracted while he was supposed to be taking notes, so he picked up the athlete’s iPad and read aloud the words on the screen. He acknowledged that he said a word that he “should never — under any circumstance — have uttered,” and said he was “horrified” when he realized what he had done.

Venables said it tough to see Gundy to leave, but worse for the players to hear that word from one of their coaches.

“As painful as it has been dealing with coach Gundy resigning from the program, it doesn’t touch the experience of pain felt by a room full of young men I am charged to protect, lead and love,” Venables said.

Former Sooners player Joe Mixon, who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, was among those who defended Gundy on Twitter.

Gundy — whose brother is Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy — was on staff for all 14 of the Sooners’ Big 12 titles and the national championship season in 2000. He spent the last seven seasons coaching wide receivers after spending the previous 16 seasons coaching running backs.

Venables said L’Damian Washington, who had been an offensive analyst, will coach receivers on an interim basis.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
AthlonSports.com

Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sooners
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News

Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names The Most "Hated" Team Ever

With the college football season just a few weeks away, one analyst decided to name the most-hated teams since 1985. From the Reggie Bush-led USC Trojans in 2005 to the Jameis Winston-led Florida State Seminoles in 2014, there have been plenty of hated teams in college football. However, only one...
NFL
The Spun

Texans Have Reportedly Signed Former Alabama Running Back

The Houston Texans have signed former USFL running back B.J. Emmons, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Emmons had a workout with the Texans earlier this week. Clearly, that went well. Coming out of high school, Emmons committed to Alabama. In his only season with the Crimson Tide,...
NFL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy