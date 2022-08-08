Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County
SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
WFMZ-TV Online
2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News speaks with Musikfest vendors tucked away in easy-to-miss locations
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - All week long we've been talking to Musikfest vendors located in some of the hot spots like at the T-Mobile Plaza Tropical area and off Main Street. They're pretty hard to miss. But what about the vendors that aren't as easy to spot?. "I'm hoping that everyone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hotel among plans considered for former bank building
READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Allentown
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa.-N.J., using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
372 apartments, hotel, commercial buildings proposed on 54 acres in Lower Macungie
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a sketch plan for a mixed-use development proposed for North Krocks Road, across from the Hamilton Crossings bypass. The project consists of several elements across 54.4 acres: Two apartment buildings that include 372 units, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Supply chain issues, other surprises causing months-long delay in Easton Centre Square renovation
EASTON, Pa. - Easton's Mayor says supply chain issues are to blame for the months-long delays in the Centre Square renovation project. It comes as residents wonder why there's been days throughout the summer they haven't seen contractors working in the area. The Mayor says the square hasn't been touched...
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Plans for 5 new limited-distribution buildings in Palmer Twp. step closer to approval
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday night, with members Robin Aydelotte and Jeff Kicska absent, to recommend for approval the preliminary land development plan for five limited-distribution and manufacturing buildings at 1571 Van Buren Road. The preliminary land development plan includes five buildings...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hundreds of volunteers help Musikfest go off without a hitch
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest takes a lot of planning, organizers, vendors and artists, but it wouldn't be what it is without all of the volunteers. 69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Cory Stevens, the volunteer internship programs manager with ArtsQuest, for more on how it all works. He's responsible...
buckscountyherald.com
Perkasie Borough plans car show under stars
Perkasie Borough’s annual Under the Stars Car Show returns from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Now in its 23rd year, “Under the Stars” is presented this year by Perkasie Borough in partnership with Perkasie’s garages and local businesses. Perkasie’s downtown streets will host over 400 antique, classic and custom vehicles, and the show attracts more than 4,000 visitors from across the region.
WFMZ-TV Online
New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 12-18)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Only a few days left to vote for Hotel Bethlehem in USA Today's contest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Hotel Bethlehem is close to winning USA Today's best historic hotel for the second year in a row, but it needs your help. Voting closes Monday, Aug. 15 at noon. The Hotel Bethlehem was the frontrunner since voting began, but now the leaderboard is dark until...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
pennbets.com
Mount Airy Allows Smoking Within Casino Again, Which Draws Some Fire
Mount Airy Casino Resort stood out months ago as one of few casinos in Pennsylvania to ban indoor smoking, but a state hearing last week for its periodic licensing renewal made clear that’s no longer the case. Casino officials confirmed at the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board public hearing in...
