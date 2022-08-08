ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. officials tour pharmaceutical company that is planning $100M expansion in Montgomery County

SOUDERTON, Pa. - Officials with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration toured a pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company in Montgomery County Thursday. They are celebrating the Almac Group's expansion plans in Souderton. The $100 million investment is expected to create 350 new jobs. "We are a partner of choice for many...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 friends open Pennsylvania Rye Company in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two friends just opened up a new bar and restaurant in downtown Allentown on Thursday. If whiskey is your thing, you’re going to love it. The Pennsylvania Rye Company is located at the site of the former Grain restaurant on the 500 block of Hamilton Street.
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Bethlehem, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Business
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel among plans considered for former bank building

READING, Pa. — The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday heard a proposal for an adaptive reuse of 601 Penn St., the former 10-story office building for Santander/Sovereign Bank, which is currently the record owner of the property. Mark Koch, a Reading attorney representing the potential developer, Dream Ventures...
READING, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#Business Industry#Casa De Jorge Salsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WFMZ-TV Online

Hundreds of volunteers help Musikfest go off without a hitch

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest takes a lot of planning, organizers, vendors and artists, but it wouldn't be what it is without all of the volunteers. 69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Cory Stevens, the volunteer internship programs manager with ArtsQuest, for more on how it all works. He's responsible...
BETHLEHEM, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Perkasie Borough plans car show under stars

Perkasie Borough’s annual Under the Stars Car Show returns from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Now in its 23rd year, “Under the Stars” is presented this year by Perkasie Borough in partnership with Perkasie’s garages and local businesses. Perkasie’s downtown streets will host over 400 antique, classic and custom vehicles, and the show attracts more than 4,000 visitors from across the region.
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New drive-thru Panera coming to Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Pottstown Borough Council granted preliminary/final approval to the Tri-County Business Campus expansion and Panera Bread project Monday night. The development, located at 204 Shoemaker Road, at the west side of the road's intersection with Robinson Street, calls for the construction of a 4,000-square-foot drive-thru Panera restaurant. The proposed redevelopment is located to the east of the site's existing retail stores, next to Sakura Asian Cuisine.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Planning Commission tables American Parkway projects

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission tabled two preliminary/final plan proposals near the American Parkway on Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The applicant, J. G. Petrucci Co., is offering both plans. The first consists of a 146,000 square-foot warehouse located at 1024 N. Bradford St. Engineer Martin Smith, representing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council bans consumer fireworks

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council made the city a little less explosive when it banned the use of consumer fireworks Wednesday night during its meeting at city hall. Consumer fireworks encompass any combustible or explosive composition intended to produce "visible or audible effects by combustion," according to the legislation.
EASTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy