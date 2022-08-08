Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Indy plumbing company expands to Fort Wayne
Indianapolis-based Peterman Brothers is expanding its services with a new location in Fort Wayne. Peterman, an HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indy area, says its northeast Indiana location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services. “Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a...
Inside Indiana Business
Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date
Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews collected between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022. OpenTable curated the list in...
Inside Indiana Business
Taurus Tool marking expansion in Delaware County
A tool-making company in Delaware County is marking its new location. Taurus Tool and Engineering recently relocated to a 66,000-square-foot facility in Muncie, which is more than double its previous space and provides room to expand. Taurus provides contract machining work, including CNC turning, milling and fabrication. It also designs...
Inside Indiana Business
Noble County debates solar farm acreage cap
Noble County commissioners are debating a proposal to cap solar farm acreage in the county to 4,700 acres. Currently, the county allows solar panels to be installed at a home or business without limitations, and there is not an acreage restriction for solar farms. According to reporting from our partners...
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski’s seat
Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order calling a special election in the 2nd Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Republican Jackie Walorski, who represented the 2nd District since 2013. On August 3, Walorski and three other...
