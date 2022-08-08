Here's Why Anne Heche's Podcast About Drinking 'Vodka With Wine Chasers' Was Deleted After Horrific Car Crash

Splash News

Last Friday morning, Anne Heche was pulled from her burning vehicle after crashing into a home in Los Angeles. The Catfight star, 53, remains hospitalized with severe burns, and fans are looking into the days leading up to her accident. As for a most recent update, Heche’s friend and podcast co-star Heather Duffy told The Associated Press over the weekend that “Anne is currently in stable condition.” Heche’s family is asking for well wishes and “to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

On Friday, a “Better Together” podcast episode titled “Just the 2022 of Us” was posted (and later taken down) and it featured Heche and Duffy speaking about drinking alcohol and Heche discussing having a “bad day.” In the episode, Duffy explained that a doctor suggested that she and Heche “should be drinking vodka instead of wine.” Heche replied, “And we listened! And we are drinking it — with wine chasers,” during the since-deleted podcast episode.

After Heche was involved in the near-fatal collision, the episode was removed from streaming services because of “inaccurate reporting,” Fox News Digital reports. The episode was originally recorded 3 days before Heche’s crash, and taken down, podcasting company Straw Hut Media rep Ryan Tillotson said, due to “inaccurate reporting that the episode was recorded on the day of the accident.” Tillotson added, “In fact, it was recorded on the Tuesday before the accident.”

Heche can also be heard on the podcast saying that she recently had “a very unique day” as her and Duffy drank during the episode. “I don’t know what happened, sometimes days just suck, and I don’t know if you ever have them. … Some days are those no good very bad days,” Heche said, “And I don’t know why some days just end up like this, and things don’t really rock me like that.”

David Manpearl, a neighbor of the person whose home was destroyed in Heche’s crash, told Fox News on Friday that he tried to save the driver from her car but it was “impossible.” In addition, he noted that Heche told him “she was not OK,” he shared, “So that was tough.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department indicated in a recent news release that Heche’s vehicle struck a two-story home and caused causing “structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” According to the release, the driver was taken to a hospital “in critical condition.” While 59 firefighters responded to the incident, 65 minutes were needed to extinguish the flames and rescue an adult female from the vehicle, LAFD said, while not reporting any other injuries.