Wait 'Til You See What Kanye West Posted (Then Deleted!) About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Split—Did He Go Too Far?

Splash News

The internet is still coming to terms with the bombshell rumors that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating. But no one’s reaction to the rumors has been more highly-anticipated than that of the 41-year-old SKIMS founder’s estranged ex husband, Kanye West!

The 45-year-old “Praise God” rapper – now officially known as Ye since changing his name – reacted to the rumor in his own unique way, by posting a picture of a mock New York Times front page announcing the death of the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian. Oh Kanye!

The faux newspaper front page headline on Ye's Instagram post, which he shared on Monday, August 8th and deleted just a few hours later, read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." The name 'Skete' is in reference to the "Eazy" rapper's nickname for the comedian, which he gave him when the two men were feuding earlier this year. In a much smaller font size below the headline was the phrase: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

As expected, there were mixed reactions to the post, which was the *only* post on Ye's grid before it got deleted. "He’s back," one fan wrote, in reference to the Yeezy designer's recent social media absence. "You win the internet today bro," commented another fan, followed by the crying laughing emoji and the fire emoji. "Ppl say Ye crazy but they really just don’t understand genius," added another. "Ye>>>Skete," another fan wrote, while many others thought the rapper perhaps went too far, which we think might have something to do with it being removed. "The bottom caption is uncalled for," one disapproving fan wrote, alongside a skull emoji. "LMAO u gotta chill brozay," wrote another. "Chillllll," someone else commented, followed by two crying emojis.