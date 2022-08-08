ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wait 'Til You See What Kanye West Posted (Then Deleted!) About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Split—Did He Go Too Far?

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6Zoi_0h9Z5Y1J00
Splash News

The internet is still coming to terms with the bombshell rumors that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating. But no one’s reaction to the rumors has been more highly-anticipated than that of the 41-year-old SKIMS founder’s estranged ex husband, Kanye West!

The 45-year-old “Praise God” rapper – now officially known as Ye since changing his name – reacted to the rumor in his own unique way, by posting a picture of a mock New York Times front page announcing the death of the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian. Oh Kanye!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fX9cu_0h9Z5Y1J00

The faux newspaper front page headline on Ye's Instagram post, which he shared on Monday, August 8th and deleted just a few hours later, read: "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28." The name 'Skete' is in reference to the "Eazy" rapper's nickname for the comedian, which he gave him when the two men were feuding earlier this year. In a much smaller font size below the headline was the phrase: "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

As expected, there were mixed reactions to the post, which was the *only* post on Ye's grid before it got deleted. "He’s back," one fan wrote, in reference to the Yeezy designer's recent social media absence. "You win the internet today bro," commented another fan, followed by the crying laughing emoji and the fire emoji. "Ppl say Ye crazy but they really just don’t understand genius," added another. "Ye>>>Skete," another fan wrote, while many others thought the rapper perhaps went too far, which we think might have something to do with it being removed. "The bottom caption is uncalled for," one disapproving fan wrote, alongside a skull emoji. "LMAO u gotta chill brozay," wrote another. "Chillllll," someone else commented, followed by two crying emojis.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Kim And Kanye#Til#New York Times#The Eazy Rapper
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Then & Now: See How Much Her Face Has Changed Over The Years

This article was originally posted on 07/11/22 titled: Kim Kardashian Reveals The Facial Plastic Surgery She Has Had Done In New ‘Allure’ Interview. Kim Kardashian opened up about undergoing facial plastic surgery in the new cover story for Allure Magazine, and explained that she has had less work done than many might presume. The reality star, 41, revealed that she has only ever received Botox treatments in-between her eyebrows, but was adamant about this being the only surgical procedure she pursued for her face.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
RETAIL
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy