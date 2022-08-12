ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx native opens new batting cages for youth in the community

By Elly Morillo
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Bronx native Jean Carlos Minier says his love for baseball started at an early age and now he's spreading that passion to the youth in the Bronx community.

Barrel Up Baseball Player Development is a program Minier says he started four years ago. He says he wants to share his knowledge for those looking to take the game seriously.

Minier was nearly signed to a Major League Baseball team when he was just 16, and he says although that didn't work out, his work had to continue somehow.

