ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Video: Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVAKY_0h9Z54s000

By Tim Binnall

A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." The disappointingly short video (which can be seen below) shows the peculiar person at the end of a trail while the witness frantically runs away.

As one might imagine, Hoffman's post produced a myriad of responses from people trying to determine the nature of the strange figure. Some suggested that the individual could be a ghost, while others likened it to the Grim Reaper or even the devil. Not everyone was convinced that the person was particularly out of the ordinary, despite their odd attire, and argued that they were likely a prankster trying to scare people in the forest by wearing a spooky costume. What's your theory on who or what the individual encountered in the woods could have been? Share your best guess with us at the C2C Facebook page.x

Comments / 0

Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy