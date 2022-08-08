ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Louisiana Crime & Safety
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
WDSU

Thibodaux man being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that they have arrested a man accused of selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on Sunday. Jared Benoit, 31, is being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin after deputies searched his vehicle and located approximately 58 grams of a substance that is believed to be the mix of the two drugs.
THIBODAUX, LA
Jeff Landry
WDSU

Suspect wanted in jewelry heist

CHALMETTE, La. — "This wasn’t his first time and this is not going to be his last time" On Aug. 4, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Duran said this man wearing a red hoodie robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint in Chalmette. Detectives say the man accused...
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death

A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Marrero crash kills Avondale man

MARRERO, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday in Marrero. According to troopers, 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale crashed his car on U.S. Highway 90 Business near Urbandale. State police say Lewis was westbound on U.S. Highway 90 Business in a 2006...
MARRERO, LA
#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#The Cyber Crime Unit
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate homicide at edge of Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City. According to police, a female was declared dead in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 12:21 p.m. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Nicole Burdett requests reversal of guilty verdict

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' former law partner is asking for her trial judge to reverse her recent guilty verdicts in her tax trial. She and Williams faced a 10-count indictment on tax charges together, but the jury found them not guilty. In a separate...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Flash Flood Warning for Greater New Orleans Area

NEW ORLEANS — Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm this afternoon for north central Jefferson Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and northwestern Plaquemines Parish. Impacts: Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, areas of poor drainage and low lying areas. Rain rates began as 7.2 to 5.5" inches per hour. 1.5-3.0" inches of rain has fallen. Interstates into New Orleans have been backed up -- making quick travel into Downtown New Orleans difficult. An excessive rainfall risk will remain in effect as a slight chance for continued flash flooding into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday have excessive rainfall risks as marginal (low) for flash flooding for now. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Norco area until 4:30 pm today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

