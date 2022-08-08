NEW ORLEANS — Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm this afternoon for north central Jefferson Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and northwestern Plaquemines Parish. Impacts: Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, areas of poor drainage and low lying areas. Rain rates began as 7.2 to 5.5" inches per hour. 1.5-3.0" inches of rain has fallen. Interstates into New Orleans have been backed up -- making quick travel into Downtown New Orleans difficult. An excessive rainfall risk will remain in effect as a slight chance for continued flash flooding into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday have excessive rainfall risks as marginal (low) for flash flooding for now. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Norco area until 4:30 pm today.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO