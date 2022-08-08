Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Constable: Officer who allegedly witnessed French Quarter rape, not NOPD but a deputy constable
NEW ORLEANS — Edwin Shorty, the elected Constable of Second City Court in Algiers confirms that the law enforcement officer who allegedly was told about a rape happening in the French Quarter and didn’t immediately respond is one of his deputies. A Second City Court deputy. Shorty is...
WDSU
Plaquemines Parish Sheriff dash cam footage shows deputy was hit while trying to stop ATV, suspect is now facing lesser charges
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — An 18-year-old who struck a Plaquemines Parish deputy with an ATV while fleeing a scene is facing lesser charges after new evidence was introduced. Reginald Hamilton’s charge went from attempted murder and was downgraded to aggravated second-degree battery. The crash happened on May 31...
WDSU
Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and Causeway Police Department issue fraud warning
METAIRIE, La. — The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and the Causeway Police Department have been apprised of several instances of attempted fraud against members of the public. An unknown individual has been utilizing phone numbers associated with the GNOEC and impersonating CPD officers and/or GNOEC employees in an...
WDSU
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her children will undergo a competency evaluation
NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday, Janee Pedesclaux appeared in court for the second time. A judge granted a request from her attorney to have state doctors evaluate Pedesclaux's competency to stand trial. That evaluation is set to occur on Friday and a recommendation from those doctors on whether or...
WDSU
Hammond man sentenced 50 years in prison for raping a woman during a home burglary
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that a Hammond man has pled guilty to several crimes he committed back in Convington in July of 2020 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. James Michael Buckley, 44, broke into a woman's house in Convington while she was making lunch and he...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
WDSU
Thibodaux man being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that they have arrested a man accused of selling a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on Sunday. Jared Benoit, 31, is being accused of selling a mixture of fentanyl and heroin after deputies searched his vehicle and located approximately 58 grams of a substance that is believed to be the mix of the two drugs.
WDSU
Causeway Police Department warn the public of fraudulent calls impersonating police officers
The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission and the Causeway Police Department warned the public of impersonators who are calling residents asking for money to resolve alleged citations to avoid arrests. According to CPD, perpetrators have requested victims to provide gift cards to resolve any citations so they will not get...
WDSU
Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges
Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
WDSU
Suspect wanted in jewelry heist
CHALMETTE, La. — "This wasn’t his first time and this is not going to be his last time" On Aug. 4, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Deputy Chief Duran said this man wearing a red hoodie robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint in Chalmette. Detectives say the man accused...
WDSU
New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death
A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
WDSU
Marrero crash kills Avondale man
MARRERO, La. — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday in Marrero. According to troopers, 52-year-old Don Lewis of Avondale crashed his car on U.S. Highway 90 Business near Urbandale. State police say Lewis was westbound on U.S. Highway 90 Business in a 2006...
WDSU
Man shot in Central City 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same area
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot in Central City on Tuesday, just 20 minutes after a homicide was reported in the same neighborhood. According to NOPD, a man was shot at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Toledano Street around 12:41 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide at edge of Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday at the edge of Central City. According to police, a female was declared dead in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way around 12:21 p.m. This is a developing story. Stick with WDSU.com.
WDSU
Warehouse District restaurants are coming together after multiple employees have been attacked
NEW ORLEANS — The hospitality community in the Warehouse District is coming together after crime is impacting not only their business but employees as well. Multiple employees have been attacked and robbed in the last month. Damian Titus, a bartender at Sidecar Patio and Oyster bar, was heading home...
WDSU
Nicole Burdett requests reversal of guilty verdict
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams' former law partner is asking for her trial judge to reverse her recent guilty verdicts in her tax trial. She and Williams faced a 10-count indictment on tax charges together, but the jury found them not guilty. In a separate...
WDSU
'It's a bad idea': Residents speak out against survey on proposed RTA bus lane along Gen De Gaulle
NEW ORLEANS — People in Algiers reacted Tuesday to RTA's most recent survey and plan for the region's first Bus Rapid Transit. RTA officials tell WDSU that if the project gets the final green light, it would take about two to three years before implementation. Officials said a recent...
WDSU
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
WDSU
Flash Flood Warning for Greater New Orleans Area
NEW ORLEANS — Flash Flood Warning until 4 pm this afternoon for north central Jefferson Parish, southwestern Orleans Parish, and northwestern Plaquemines Parish. Impacts: Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, areas of poor drainage and low lying areas. Rain rates began as 7.2 to 5.5" inches per hour. 1.5-3.0" inches of rain has fallen. Interstates into New Orleans have been backed up -- making quick travel into Downtown New Orleans difficult. An excessive rainfall risk will remain in effect as a slight chance for continued flash flooding into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday have excessive rainfall risks as marginal (low) for flash flooding for now. A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Norco area until 4:30 pm today.
WDSU
Council members urge Entergy New Orleans to clarify bill credit application process
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans appeared before the New Orleans City Council again on Wednesday, answering questions about how the utility company plans to help customers combat skyrocketing bills. On Tuesday, the company announced it would distribute $1.1 million to qualifying customers in the form of $150 bill...
