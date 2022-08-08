Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
Metro council of Nashville has got to be the most pathetic and embarrassment to my state of Tennessee ! They can never come to an agreement unless it suits them and their agenda . Milwaukee’s council of thirteen did not hesitate knowing the benefit it would be for the city !!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
Changes possible for controversial landfill in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland is expected to make a major announcement about the Middle Point Landfill on Wednesday. The owners of the landfill have wanted to expand the facility, but residents continue fighting against it. The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste planning board denied the expansion...
Nashville Mayor says a lot of concerns weren't addressed in RNC bid
Following the decision Friday for the 2024 Republican National Convention to take place in Milwaukee over Nashville, Mayor John Cooper said there were a lot of concerns that weren't addressed.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro City Council Authorizes a Federal Lawsuit Against Operators of Middle Point Landfill
Ongoing environmental problems, including odor and water pollution, have led the City of Murfreesboro to file a federal lawsuit against the operators of Middle Point Landfill:. Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland made the announcement Wednesday (8-10-22) afternoon. He says odor complaints are in the thousands:. In addition to the ongoing odor...
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety plan
New concerns are arising about the security plan for Metro elementary schools. New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety …. City of Murfreesboro files lawsuit against owners, …. Mother charged with child abuse arrested again. Flash floods in Middle Tennessee. 2 Gives Back: Smyrna Fire Department. Nashville Humane rescues 40...
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
WKRN
California man steps up as new teacher
When one Wilson County school was left without a physics teacher, a California man stepped up to fill in. Rising grocery costs continue to confuse TN shoppers …. ‘Horrendous’: Former Fort Campbell soldier, wife …. Walk Bike Nashville delivers 800 petition signatures …. Clarksville police search for suspect accused...
Nashville Parent
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
June record-breaking month for Nashville Tourism
June 2022 marks a record-breaking month for tourism in Nashville. New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety …. Vehicle’s GPS leads Murfreesboro police to convicted …
rejournals.com
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville
A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
tribpapers.com
Gallant, Renovated Hendersonville High School is Hailed
Hendersonville – Hendersonville High School’s expanded, modernized, more secure campus was formally unveiled last week—showcasing more spacious historic Stillwell classrooms, a courtyard centerpiece, and a new artificial turf athletic field as the latest crowning jewels. “It’s neat to get things going again, as they used to be,”...
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Parents at Oliver Middle School were told by their principal and the district executive director of middle schools that when a loaded gun was discovered in April on campus, the school was immediately locked down. Records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show that information was wrong. On April...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
williamsonhomepage.com
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County. According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:. A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance...
WKRN
Richland Creek Bridge opens
Traffic woes in West Nashville could be eased by the grand opening of a bridge. Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone …. City of Murfreesboro files lawsuit against owners, …. 4,000 beagles rescued from breeding facility. Montgomery County mother faces new charges. Woman hurt after vehicle falls from...
602,000 lbs. of waste removed from Broadway trashcans
When the honky tonks close down on Broadway, another round of work ramps up. Meet the crew who works to cleanup one of Nashville's top tourist destinations.
themountaineagle.com
Today’s Nashville was scene of battle
Hostile Indians were active in the area that would become Nashville, Tennessee; kidnapping, killing, stealing livestock, looting. They were hell-bent on driving the settlers from the many settlements on the borderland such as Bluff Station, which would later be called Fort Nashborough before becoming Nashville. “Station” was the term given...
WKRN
VIDEO: 24 hours on Broadway in Nashville, TN | Time-lapse
See what 24 hours on Nashville, Tennessee's most famous street looks like during the week. Filmed across August 9 and August 10.
Comments / 4