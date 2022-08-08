Read full article on original website
Richland Creek Bridge opens
Traffic woes in West Nashville could be eased by the grand opening of a bridge.
VIDEO: Vehicle falls from Tennessee hospital; 73-year-old woman injured
A 73-year-old woman was critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital Wednesday.
Children hit by car in Rutherford County
Two children were hit by a car while walking to Blackman Middle School; they're going to be okay. That's the same area a child was hit and killed last week.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Police arrest serial theft suspect
A man suspected of many thefts was arrested in Hendersonville.
Stopping traffic deaths in Nashville
Nashville's Vision Zero Plan to be considered this month.
California man steps up as new teacher
When one Wilson County school was left without a physics teacher, a California man stepped up to fill in.
Suspect arrested for auto theft in Murfreesboro
A man is facing charges for auto theft in Nashville after police say he tried to outrun officers in Murfreesboro.
Man seriously injured after stabbing in North Nashville
A 43-year-old faces an attempted criminal homicide charge following a stabbing in North Nashville.
1 person shot, taken to hospital in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway in South Nashville after one person was injured.
Vehicle’s GPS leads Murfreesboro police to convicted felon in stolen SUV
A convicted felon is back in police custody after allegedly stealing a vehicle and running from police.
Flash floods in Middle Tennessee
Flooding closes roads in Rutherford County. Versailles Road flooded Wednesday afternoon.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studying the Waverly flood
It's been almost one year since the terrible flood in Waverly and Humphreys County.
Police: MTSU baseball coach nearly hit another car, couldn’t tell officers where he was prior to DUI arrest
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — We're learning more about what led up to the arrest of a Middle Tennessee State University employee over the weekend. MTSU baseball head coach Jim Toman was taken into custody early Saturday morning for driving under the influence on Memorial Boulevard.
Murfreesboro school on lockout during suspect search
Murfreesboro school on lockout during suspect search near College Pointe on Brown Drive. Officers were looking for a suspect accused of stealing a car. Police took him into custody. The school was on lockout for about 15 minutes.
New questions about Metro Schools elementary safety plan
New concerns are arising about the security plan for Metro elementary schools.
Clarksville man charged after pursuit
A Clarksville man was charged after he fled from law enforcement in Kentucky during a pursuit.
Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe’s
Couple wanted after copper theft at Nashville Lowe's.
Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro
Suspect captured after stolen car found in Murfreesboro.
Silver Alert issued for missing Murfreesboro man
The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Murfreesboro man.
